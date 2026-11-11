Jack Sabat Arrested in Anchorage Fatal Hit-and-Run

Actor Jack Sabat faces charges after a fatal crash on November 9, 2026, in Anchorage. His parents request privacy as legal proceedings begin.

Jack Sabat, the thirty-two-year-old son of actors Antonio Sabat Jr. and Virginia Madsen, was arrested and jailed at the Anchorage Correctional Complex on Monday. The arrest follows a fatal road traffic incident that occurred earlier in the day in Anchorage, Alaska, resulting in the death of forty-two-year-old Carl Simmonds.

Incident Details And Police Response

The Anchorage Police Department stated that officers and medics from the Anchorage Fire Department responded to the intersection of Airport Heights Dr and Debarr Rd at approximately five forty-eight AM on November 9, twenty twenty-six. Upon arrival, they located an unresponsive adult male identified as Carl Simmonds, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

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Authorities confirmed that the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle which then fled the scene. The department is currently urging anyone with video footage of the area or further information about the crash to contact APD Dispatch to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Charges And Legal Proceedings

Sabat has been remanded on two serious charges: leaving the scene of an accident without assisting the injured and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury or death. According to the Anchorage Correctional Complex, these charges were filed following his initial detention related to the fatal crash.

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During his arraignment in court on Tuesday at the Anchorage Jail Courtroom, a judge set his bail at five thousand dollars. The court also issued a no-driving order against him, restricting his ability to operate vehicles while the case proceeds through the judicial system.

Family Statement And Background

Antonio Sabat Jr., known for roles in General Hospital and Melrose Place, addressed the media on Tuesday via TMZ regarding the tragedy. He stated that the family is digesting this horrible news and asking for privacy during this devastating time, expressing gratitude for public understanding.

Virginia Madsen, who earned an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the twenty-four comedy-drama Sideways, dated Antonio Sabat Jr. between nineteen ninety-three and nineteen ninety-eight. The couple welcomed their son, Jack, in August nineteen ninety-four.

Sabat allegedly contacted police after fleeing the scene, claiming he hit something while doing late-night DoorDash deliveries. He now faces an additional five thousand dollar penalty if he fails to show up for future court dates, marking a significant legal challenge for the actor.