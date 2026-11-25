Lee Child's latest Jack Reacher novel Chain Reaction hits New York Times bestseller list and tops Sunday Times charts following Alan Ritchson TV series popularity.

Lee Child's thirty-first Jack Reacher novel, Chain Reaction, has officially secured a position on the New York Times bestseller list. This commercial milestone arrives shortly after the publication of the book on October 20, demonstrating the enduring literary power of the character created by Child in 1997.

Book Sales Chart Dominance

Chain Reaction debuted at number one on the Sunday Times hardcover fiction chart in the United Kingdom upon its release. In the United States, the novel reached number five on the Publishers Weekly hardcover fiction chart within just five days of being available for purchase. This rapid rise in sales rankings highlights the significant demand from readers who have followed the series for decades.

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TV Series Drives Book Sales

The renewed interest in the Reacher universe is largely attributed to the Prime Video television series starring Alan Ritchson. Ritchson brought the iconic character to a new generation of viewers, bridging the gap between the original book readers and modern audiences. The show serves as a promotional engine that drives traffic to the existing and newly released novels in the series.

Literary Legacy and Future

Lee Child initially introduced Jack Reacher in the 1997 novel Killing Floor. He brought his younger brother Andrew Child into the writing process in 2020 with the intention of eventually handing over the creative duties. Despite Child's plan to wind down his direct involvement, the appetite for Reacher stories remains strong among loyal fans from the nineties.

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Character Plot Details

Chain Reaction features General Susan Turner, a character previously portrayed by Cobie Smulders in the film Jack Reacher: Never Go Back. Turner enlists Reacher to help investigate the murder of an undercover operative. The investigation leads Reacher to a remote town in Colorado.

Setting and Atmosphere

The Colorado town where Reacher conducts his investigation contains five data centers and two solar farms. Despite this industrial infrastructure, the town has a grand total of four human residents. Reacher's massive physical presence ensures that his arrival is immediately noticed and often unwelcome in such a quiet location.