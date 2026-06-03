Jack Quaid Voices Sentient Cube in God of War Laufey

The Boys star Jack Quaid joins God of War Laufey as Phranque, a cosmic cube with a deep narrative role, forming an unlikely trio with Faye and Rue.

Jack Quaid , known for his role as Hughie Campbell in The Boys, has joined the cast of the upcoming PlayStation title God of War Laufey as the voice of Phranque , a sentient cosmic cube.

Sony describes Phranque as a curious cosmic cube with an earnest disposition who will do whatever it takes to protect his friends and the creatures of the Everywhen. Fans immediately recognized Quaid's voice in the game's trailer, and the character's comedic yet sincere personality has generated considerable discussion online. This role adds to a busy period for the actor, whose recent work includes Oppenheimer, Novocaine, and his acclaimed portrayal of Hughie Campbell.

The creative director of God of War Laufey, Cory Barlog, emphasized that Phranque is not merely comic relief but holds significant narrative weight. According to Barlog, the cube has survived every iteration of the game's development, making it one of the most important parts of the story. He noted that stripping away the fanciful design leaves a simple cube imbued with an incredible struggle, earnestness, and real personality.

This reveals that even a seemingly whimsical character can carry deep emotional resonance. In the game, protagonist Faye does not travel alone. She wields a sword first discovered lodged inside Phranque, and pulling it free introduces Rue, an enchanted ribbon guardian voiced by an actress named Lau. Rue is determined to keep the weapon from falling into the wrong hands, and the three characters form an unusual partnership.

Narrative director Matt Lawrence hopes players will connect with this unlikely trio, stating that by the end of the game, everyone will have feelings for some ribbons and a jellied cube. The game is set to be a unique addition to the God of War franchise, combining familiar epic storytelling with new, quirky characters





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jack Quaid God Of War Laufey Phranque Playstation Santa Monica Studio

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New God of War Title Officially Announced in Brand-New TrailerA new God of War title has been officially announced in a brand-new trailer during the June 2 PlayStation State of Play event. The game promises to offer a thrilling narrative and engaging gameplay, building upon the successful formula established in the previous God of War titles.

Read more »

God of War Laufey is coming to the PS5Dad games are so over.

Read more »

God of War: Laufey Introduces Faye as New Protagonist in PlayStation 5 RevealSony's State of Play unveiled God of War: Laufey, a sequel that shifts focus from Kratos to his late wife Faye, who must navigate the afterlife to protect her family. The teaser featured twenty minutes of gameplay, showcasing new combat abilities, myth‑laden realms, and a narrative centered on love and sacrifice. No release date has been announced.

Read more »

New God of War Game Starring Kratos' Wife FayePlayStation Studios has announced a new game that stars Kratos' wife Faye, taking place in an unfamiliar realm with classic God of War combat.

Read more »