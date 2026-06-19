Jack P Shepherd Spotted with Pregnant Wife Hanni Treweek Amid Hair Transplant Update

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd and his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek were spotted together during an outing in Manchester on Friday. The couple is expecting their first child together in a matter of weeks. Jack has recently undergone his third hair transplant, and he gave fans an update on the procedure. He shared that he had previously undergone the procedure twice before, in 2018 and 2019, and that baldness still progresses as time goes on.

Jack P Shepherd , a 38-year-old Coronation Street star, was spotted with his pregnant wife Hanni Treweek during an outing in Manchester on Friday. The couple is expecting their first child together in a matter of weeks.

As Hanni enjoyed a stroll with Jack, she paused to take a string of snaps before enlisting her husband to do the honours. However, Jack was quick to avoid being in the snaps with her, hiding the results of his recent hair transplant underneath a baseball cap.

This comes as Jack gave fans an update on his third hair transplant, after leaving his co-stars and pals Ben Price and Colson Smith gobsmacked as he unveiled his shaved head a day after having the procedure. Discussing the reason for the hair transplant, Jack explained that he had previously undergone the procedure twice before, in 2018 and 2019, and that baldness still progresses as time goes on.

Jack then endured some ribbing from his pals, with Ben eventually deducing that he didn't think Jack looked that bad. When asked if it was a big decision to undergo the procedure, Jack shared that he could see the hair loss coming and decided to act now while he could. Jack and his wife shared the joyous news they were expecting their first child together in a heartwarming Instagram video on Valentine's Day.

The couple is set to welcome their baby in June 2026, and they were inundated with well wishes from Jack's Corrie co-stars. Jack is already a father-of-three, sharing daughter Nyla Rae, 17, and son Reuben, 12, with his ex-fiancée Lauren Shippey and son Greyson, 15, with his ex Sammy Milewski. Before meeting Hanni, he had been in a relationship with Lauren since he was 14, with the pair previously being engaged.

However, their relationship hit the rocks in 2010, when Jack fathered Greyson from a one-night stand with sales executive Sammy. Jack was initially denied paternity, but it was later proven that he was Greyson's dad. The couple then got back together and Jack even proposed to her with a £3,000 ring after issuing a public apology, before eventually splitting again in 2017 after 15 years together.

It is understood that Jack does not have a parental relationship with Greyson other than to pay child maintenance. He began dating Hanni in 2017 after meeting on the set of Corrie while she worked in the press office, and where he has played David Platt since 2000, when he was 12 years old. She later became a storyline writer on the ITV soap, credited with 535 episodes, before quitting to work as a fashion influencer





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