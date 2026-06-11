Jack P Shepherd Shares Update on His THIRD Hair Transplant

Jack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has given fans an update on his third hair transplant. He previously underwent the surgical procedure twice before, in 2018 and 2019. He shared an update on Instagram, confirming the growth is already starting to come through.

Jack P Shepherd has given fans an update on his third hair transplant after leaving his co-stars stunned when he revealed his shaved head on the latest episode of their podcast.

The actor, 38, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has previously undergone the surgical procedure twice before, firstly in 2018 and then the second just a year later in December 2019. And taking to Instagram to share an update, the star confirmed the growth is already starting to come through. He told fans: 'Washed it for the first time today, growth is coming through slowly but surely'.

Earlier this week, Jack left his co-stars and pals Ben Price and Colson Smith gobsmacked as he unveiled his shaved head a day after having the procedure. Discussing the reason for the hair transplant, Jack explained during the On The Sofa podcast: 'This is my third one. So most people are thinking, I thought you'd just get one hair transplant and then it's Elvis. But that's not the case apparently, because baldness still progresses as time goes on.

Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd says the 'growth is coming through slowly but surely' as he gave an update on his THIRD hair transplant over on Instagram on Wednesday 'So I had one in 2018, 2019 and now. So I've had it all done mainly on the front and sections.

' Ben, 54, who plays Jack's onscreen brother Nick Tilsley, then asked: 'You’ve literally just had it, haven’t you? ' To which Jack replied: 'I had it done yesterday. So this is day one, as they call it.

' Ben then questioned if now was the time to do the big reveal, with Jack responding: 'We do the reveal. I think we do the reveal.

' As Colson, 27, who previously played Craig Tinker in the soap, offered a drum roll, Jack then removed his baseball cap to show off his shaved head. Turning his head to the side to showcase his slightly bloodied scalp, he told his pals: 'There we go. That’s a shock, isn't it?

' And while Colson was rather impressed, telling his former co-star: 'I think it’s a look, you know. I actually quite like it', Ben seemed lost for words. Clocking his friend's reaction, Jack exclaimed: 'Ben’s stunned!

' before Ben then burst out laughing, remarking: 'My word! ' He told fans: 'Washed it for the first time today, growth is coming through slowly but surely' The actor, 38, has previously undergone the surgical procedure twice before, firstly in 2018 and then the second just a year later in December 2019.

Read More Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd shows off the results of his THIRD hair transplant Jack then endured some ribbing from his pals, in which he was compared to Megamind, before Ben eventually deduced: 'I actually don't think you look that bad. I could get used to you like that.

' When asked if it was a big decision to undergo the procedure, Jack shared: 'No because I could see it, I could see it further back in the middle. I could see it going in. So it was sort of act now while I could and I had a bit of time off for the baby, so it was perfect.

' Colson said: 'Paternity and hair transplant', with Jack adding: 'Exactly that. What a month!





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Coronation Street's Jack P Shepherd Reveals Shaved Head After Third Hair Transplant on PodcastJack P Shepherd, known for his role as David Platt on Coronation Street, has undergone his third hair transplant. The actor, 38, showed his co-stars Ben Price and Colson Smith the early results on their On The Sofa podcast, just one day after the procedure. He explained that despite having two previous transplants, baldness progression necessitated a third. His friends reacted with surprise and humor, comparing his shaved, slightly bloodied scalp to Megamind. Shepherd cited diminishing confidence and social media trolling as motivations, and noted the timing was convenient due to paternity leave. His wife Hanni had reservations about the appearance during her pregnancy.

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Jack P Shepherd Shares Update on His THIRD Hair TransplantJack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has given fans an update on his third hair transplant. He previously underwent the surgical procedure twice before, in 2018 and 2019. He shared an update on Instagram, confirming the growth is already starting to come through.

Read more »

Jack P Shepherd Shares Update on His THIRD Hair TransplantJack P Shepherd, who plays David Platt in the ITV soap, has given fans an update on his third hair transplant. He previously underwent the surgical procedure twice before, in 2018 and 2019. He shared an update on Instagram, confirming the growth is already starting to come through.

Read more »