Jack Osbourne Denounces Claims of Weight Loss During I'm A Celebrity...

Jack Osbourne, the son of Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon, responds to online trolls who claim he's 'grossly underweight' after losing weight during his I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! appearance.

Jack Osbourne has hit out at 'insane' online trolls for claiming he's 'grossly underweight' as he insisted that he's 'perfectly healthy'. The star, 40, who is the son of the late Ozzy Osbourne and wife Sharon, took to his social media on Tuesday to set the record straight.

The star appeared on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! at the end of last year where, as many stars do during the show, he lost weight. Following the series his weight was 11st 2lb - the lightest he has ever been during adulthood. In the new clip, Jack says: 'I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this f***ing video.

'If I see one more thing written about me saying how 'I'm sick, I'm grossly underweight. What's going on? It's f***ing insane.

' Continuing his rant, he added: 'I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing I'm A Celebrity, what? Six months ago? Jack then added later in the video that he was training hard at the gym and doing jiu-jitsu





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Jack Osbourne I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Weight Loss Online Trolls Setting The Record Straight Consistently Losing Weight

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