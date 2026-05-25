Jack Osbourne and Palette Digital human tech company create AI-powered avatar of Ozzy Osbourne.

News of Ozzy's return as an AI-powered avatar sparked backlash online, with some fans criticizing the concept as disrespectful or overly commercial. However, the Osbourne family, partnering with Palette Digital human tech company Hyperreal, believes that the digital representation of an AI-powered avatar of the late rock legend will be tasteful and invoke the memories of the fans.

Jack Osbourne attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Avery Lipman & Monte Lipman on January 31, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. during a discussion about the future of Ozzy's brand at the Licensing Expo in Las Vegas on Wednesday (May 20).

Sharon Osbourne Says Ozzfest 'Absolutely' Returning in 2027 After Nearly Decade-Long Hiatus The Osbourne family has partnered with digital human tech company Hyperreal to create an Ozzy avatar with the ability to 'have conversations with fans and move, speak, and respond as Ozzy would,' according to Hyperreal.

'It's kind of scary how it's really very accurate,' Jack said at the event. 'He will exist digitally as himself for as long as we have computers. ' The Ozzy avatar will begin appearing in life-sized, interactive touchscreens in the U.S. and U.K. beginning in late summer 2026, Hyperreal toldNews of Ozzy's return as an AI-powered avatar sparked backlash online, with some fans criticizing the concept as disrespectful or overly commercial





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Ozzy Osbourne 68Th GRAMMY Awards GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Hyperreal Licensing Expo In Las Vegas Ozzfest AI-Powered Avatar Disrespectful Commercialization

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