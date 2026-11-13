Jack Nicholson’s Son Ray Nicholson Makes Surprising Confession About Their Relationship

Jack Nicholson's son Ray Nicholson revealed what his relationship with his father is actually like, admitting that he was 'really scared' to tell his father he wanted to act.

—revealed that much of his relationship with his 89-year-old father stemmed from their mutual affection for sports as he noted the two “can’t talk” about many other topics.

“I love sports so much. It’s also the language of love that me and dad share,” Ray shared in a conversation with sisterpublished Nov. 11.

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“We can’t talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f--king Lakers until kingdom come. ” And while the two had plenty to discuss about Ray’s high school football career, it was more difficult for the 34-year-old to tell his father he wanted to pursue acting, admitting, “I was really scared to tell dad.

” Still, he knew it was the right move for him, especially after an injury and staph infection after his final high school football game made him realize that pursuing football in college wasn’t as good as it gets. As he recalled, “It was this voice-of-god moment that was like, ‘You don’t want to do this. You want to be an actor. ’”“I went to USC and learned to love everything about filmmaking,” he said.

“My education really taught me that dad isn’t god. He’s not the only thing in this film industry. ” “He’s a beautiful part of it, but a very small part,” Ray continued.

“Yes, of course, making dad proud is high on my list, but this is really a way of finding who I am. ”But even when Ray was a teenager, Jack always knew his son would follow the path that was best for him.in 2008, “but once he’s got his mind set on something, he’s gonna stick to it and take care of business, no matter what me or anybody else says.

”Mask of Zorro actor suffered a near-fatal heart attack in 2019, he moved back to his native Málago, Spain, to focus on his love of theater. Now, the Tony nominee—who still occasionally takes on TV and film projects—owns a theater venue and gets involved with the local community.

“I have never been so happy,” he continued. “It keeps me in touch with my roots, my neighbourhood, my people. I haven’t lost that connection over the years. Quite the opposite.

”"I realized I worked all four years through our first child and it was really hard," Cuthbert confessed in June 2026 during an appearance on, "to separate that mom from the working person I was. So, when we had our second, I just felt like I didn't want to waste any second of it and I didn't want to be on set.

"—added, "I just felt like I needed to be at home with the kids and I enjoyed every minute. ", shared in July 2026 that she sold her Los Angeles home after living there for 30 years to embark on her "third chapter" somewhere far away from Hollywood. "I came here chasing a dream that I am still shocked worked out," she wrote on Instagram.

"And I also got to raise babies in the sun and the mountains and enjoy this beautiful home and attend public schools ?? Pinch me I’m overwhelmed by the blessings and hope, really hope I gave enough back. LA will always be where my family is from.

", which released on Netflix in September 2024. During the lead-up to that special, she revealed she would be leaving Hollywood altogether.

"This is the last time you’re going to see me," she told a crowd during her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour, per. "We're just not used to seeing this kind of beauty. The villages and the towns and the architecture—everything you see is charming and it's just a simpler way of life.

"It's clean," DeGeneres continued. "Everything here is just better—the way animals are treated, people are polite. I just love it here. We moved here in November, which was not the ideal time, but I saw snow for the first time in my life.

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We love it here. Portia flew her horses here, and I have chickens, and we had sheep for about two weeks.

". “But we've been more what we call B2B, like on an airplane and on cruises. I’ve been going to Australia a lot because we were making a lot of our ice cream there in a big facility doing our recipes. And I just fell in love with it every time I went back and went back.

""The three countries that eat the most ice cream? " she continued. "America, New Zealand and Australia. "Marie Claire in November 2024 about leaving Los Angeles.

"But even before , it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.

""I’m privileged," she continued. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.

"The View: Behind the Table, then back to Spain. Now I've been there for years. So I just don't like that it's politicized.

""My husband is French, and we've been together for over seven or eight years," Milian, who is married to singer"They're all going to school in Paris," she continued. "I was like, 'What better than an opportunity than that? ". "They know French.

We go to the park. I have an active lifestyle that's really nice during the day.

Then at night time, I do my work because I work hours ahead. It's a nice, healthy balance for me.

"So, she set the record straight while looking back at her hectic work schedule and partying in the aughts. "I feel like some of got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying," thein March 2024. "I wish that part didn’t happen. I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own.

So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, 'Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work.

'" Lohan moved abroad—first to London then to Dubai . However, there was another reason she sought a life away from the spotlight.

"I was like, 'What if I never fall in love? What if this never happens?

'" she added. "And it took me just taking time for me for all those doors to open and the ‘yeses’ to come—the things Iin July 2024. "If you're around people who are constantly talking about the movie business, your life is going to be pretty much one note. And I've never wanted that.

""I've always wanted to be around ... people generally doing lots of other things that would bring my mind off of my work and force me to grow in different directions," Hartnett added. "To me, that's the spice of life. "in July 2024. "With four children, you have so much to do.

In a way, less is happening. But more of the important stuff is happening.

"in February 2025. "That’s where I feel the most comfortable. I’m not somebody who wants to surround myself in an industry that just feels kind of unstable to me.

""I'm not on social media, and I'm not a person who's on the phone with industry people all the time," Eisenberg also shared. "So, my life feels pretty separate. My wife is a teacher. My kid doesn't really even watch movies.

So, I'm not like knee-deep in the world of constantly trying to assess my own status in an industry.

" she had become certified in psychedelic-assisted therapy and is furthering her studies as a mental health professional. "I had the means to shift directions and choose a course in my life that focused on healing myself so that I could help heal others," she told. "I would be remiss if I didn’t now share the transformation and the peace and the passion that I have. This is just absolutely so clearly my real calling, my real purpose.

"and was in the process of getting her Irish citizenship as her grandparents are from the European country. But while Rosie cited recent political developments as her reason for leaving, she didn’t rule out an eventual return home.on TikTok.

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"I miss my friends. I miss many things about life there at home and I'm trying to find a home here in in this beautiful country. And when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights there in America, that's when we will consider coming back.

"wrote on Instagram in June 2024. "I feel so grateful for my blessings. Stepping away from what seems like the obvious choice can feel scary at times, but stepping into your dharma replaces the fear with fulfillment.

" But she isn't necessarily shutting the door, either, adding, "I might return to Hollywood one day, but, for now, this is where I belong. ". Instead, he has dug a little deeper into a passion project, namely his mission to combat climate change by improving the world's soil.

"I stepped away from acting a little over four years ago to raise my kids, build my companies and get these films launched," Somerhalder, who shares two children with wifeWhen he looks years down the road, the actor continued, "I will be a rancher and building legacy brands, whether it's my bourbon or my health and wellness company, and the regenerative agriculture and healthy soil management practices that I live by and our family lives by. That's where my life was going.

So when people say 'Why do you care?

' That's why I care. Because that's who I am, that's what I'm going to become.

"that she decided to stop acting a few years back and is now focused on opportunities in writing and directing, in addition to hosting the podcast. "My experience with acting is, I'm so ashamed of the parts I've done in the past," revealed McCurdy, who detailed her experience in her 2022 memoir. "I resent my career in a lot of ways. I feel so unfulfilled by the roles that I played and felt like it was the most cheesy, embarrassing.

I did the shows that I was on from like 13 to 21, and by 15, I was already embarrassed. My friends at 15, they're not like, 'Oh, cool, you're on this Nickelodeon show.

' It was embarrassing. " Though she hasn't totally written off a second act. "I do feel like only through writing the book have I gotten to a place where I think there might be a way of exploring acting that doesn't carry that baggage that I carried with me for so long," she told E! News in October 2022.

"Maybe if I write something for myself. I think that'd really be maybe one of the only ways I could kind of try exploring it again.

"gain access to the Queen's impressive collection of tiaras, bidding ta-ta to Tinseltown would feel like an okay sacrifice.took from Hollywood to the Palace of Monaco, Meghan left behind her home in Toronto—and her breakout role on—for a life in The Firm. Though, now that she and Harry have shed their senior roles and live in Montecito, Calif. , she's edging back into the business thanks to business moves like their multi-yearof her ultimate act of self-care.

"I had gone so hard for so long, working, making films and it's such a grind. When you're making a movie—it's a perfect excuse—they own you. You're there for 12 hours a day for months on end and you have no time for anything else.

"in 2019, "I don't miss performing. Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that," apparently she could be swayed.asked Howard about his future ahead of the musical drama series' sixth and final season in 2019, he responded, "Oh, I'm done with acting. I'm done pretending.

" And though he returned to set for a handful of projects, the Oscar nominee again announced his plans to quit acting while promoting his Peacock seriesin 2022. "I've gotten to the point where now I've given the very best that I have as an actor," he. "Now I'm enjoying watching other new talent come around, and I don't want to do an impersonation of myself. "star explained of his decision.

"I just stopped enjoying it as much as I used to. " No longer a child star, a bit of the magic had worn off. "Now there's the prospect of doing it for a living, whereas up until now it was always something I did for recreation with my friends, or in the summer for some fun," Gleeson continued. "I enjoyed it.

When you make a living from something, it changes your relationship with it. It's not like I hate it, it's just not what I want to do.

"However, he continued, "whenever it's been her slot to work, Cates has chosen to stay with the children. " Though she made a cameo in palnot long after his wife passed away from breast cancer in 1991 to focus on raising his kids Rachel and Mitchell.standout hinted that she was maybe kinda done with movies. "Ninety percent of acting roles involve so much sexual stuff with other people, and I don't want to do that," she explained to.

"It's such a strange fire to play with, and our relationship is surely strong enough to handle it, but if you're going to walk through fire, there has to be something incredible on the other side. "in 2014. "I don't do movie stuff anymore. I am totally an outsider!

I … am just a mom and an outsider," she noted toat a 2016 event, explaining that she helps Kimmel with his business and paints on the side.

"I am just focused on my kids. I think that's mainly why I stopped.

" "I was approaching 45 and I just kind of…was wondering is there something that I could tackle now that I've never done before that would be really challenging and different," she explained on wife' eponymous talk show in 2018. "I kind of knew what acting would look like for me for the next 10, 20 years, so I decided to quit and start a business.

"and I said, 'If there is a season 5, I won't be doing it because I quit acting. And he seemed really understanding and he totally got it. We had a great conversation, and then he wrote me into five episodes.

"To be fair, once you've won three Academy Awards, what's left to accomplish? Shortly after receiving his sixth Oscar nod for his final film, 2017's, the thespian had his rep issue a statement informing fans that he "will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.

"alum took a step back from the spotlight in 2018 when she began pursuing a master's degree from MIT, later earning a PhD from the institution. She also enrolled in Harvard Law School. And as if that weren't enough, Mendler launched her own startup Northwood Space, which aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space, becoming CEO of the brand