Jack Lowden appeared visibly uncomfortable during a Graham Norton appearance when James Bond was mentioned, shortly after Robert Pattinson was announced as the new 007.

Robert Pattinson has officially replaced Jack Lowden as the next James Bond, marking the end of a highly publicized casting search that had kept Lowden in the spotlight. The British actor was one of the final frontrunners to succeed Daniel Craig, but insiders revealed that the production team called Pattinson in at the last minute. This decision came after Lowden and other candidates left the team underwhelmed during their initial screen tests. The announcement was made via the official 007 Instagram account, which posted a striking image of the 40-year-old Pattinson holding a gun with the caption confirming his new role.

The casting drama recently came to a head during Jack Lowden's appearance on the Graham Norton Show. The 36-year-old actor displayed unmistakable discomfort when the subject of James Bond arose, visibly sinking into the sofa and flushing red. Panelist Jack Whitehall attempted to defuse the tension with a joke, shouting that the franchise is dead to all of them. Host Graham Norton tried to swiftly move the conversation along, but the camera captured Lowden sitting quietly, a moment that audiences praised as pure cinematic reaction on social media platforms.

Also read Danny Boyle Praises Robert Pattinson and Jack O'Connell for James Bond Roles

The tension on the couch was palpable because the role had already been awarded to Pattinson, though this was not publicly known to all guests. Sienna Spiro joined the panel after her performance and innocently expressed her desire to sing a James Bond song if offered the opportunity. Her comment immediately drew recognition from the panel regarding the sensitivity of the situation, highlighting the awkwardness surrounding the unspoken truth. Lowden remained silent during the exchange, a reaction that fans later joked was characteristic of his fictional character River Cartwright from his series Slow Horses.

Pattinson accepted the mantle with a statement expressing his gratitude for being entrusted with the legendary character. He described the role as the honor of a lifetime and a dream come true, thanking Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios. Pattinson highlighted his excitement for the partnership and the work ahead with the creative team, noting that his previous roles as Batman and Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga had prepared him for the intense scrutiny of such an iconic part.

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Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the announcement as a defining moment for the studio. He praised Pattinson for his remarkable range, magnetic screen presence, and quiet intensity, which he believed made him an exceptional choice to carry the legacy forward. Hopkins noted that the character has captivated audiences for more than six decades and that they have a world-class creative team in place to usher in a new era of Bond.

The new era of James Bond will be guided by a powerful creative team assembled specifically for the project. Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the film, bringing his acclaimed vision to the franchise. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the movie, while Tanya Lapointe serves as an executive producer. Steven Knight has written the script that will launch the new storyline, ensuring a fresh direction for the 007 series as it moves into its next chapter.

Meanwhile, Jack Lowden continues his successful career with the Apple TV series Slow Horses. Although fans joked about his loss of the Bond role, Apple TV confirmed that Slow Horses will return for two more series. The renewal announcement did not mention Lowden specifically, leaving his future involvement open to interpretation as he moves forward in his acting career. The contrast between Lowden's recent public discomfort and Pattinson's enthusiastic acceptance underscores the dramatic shift in the franchise's future.

The casting process had been shrouded in secrecy for months, with speculation linking Lowden, Callum Turner, and an unnamed mystery actor to the part. Pattinson was ultimately announced after the production team was left underwhelmed by the initial round of auditions. The official 007 Instagram post confirmed that Pattinson would take on the mantle, ending a period of intense industry speculation. This decision marks a significant pivot for the studio, which had been searching for the right actor to lead the franchise into its next phase.

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The reaction to the casting news has been mixed, with some fans celebrating Pattinson's appointment while others lament the end of the Lowden era. The public nature of Lowden's discomfort on the Graham Norton Show added a layer of drama to the announcement, as viewers watched the former frontrunner react to the topic in real-time. The moment has since become a popular topic of discussion, with many noting the raw emotion displayed by the actor.

As the production for the new James Bond film moves forward, all eyes will be on how Villeneuve and Knight interpret the character. The creative team has assembled a world-class group to ensure the film meets the high standards set by its predecessors. Pattinson's transition from indie favorite to global blockbuster star marks a pivotal moment in his career, and the success of this project will likely define the next chapter of his acting journey.