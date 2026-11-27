Jack Lowden hints at method clashes between co-stars Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas ahead of his Graham Norton Show appearance on November 27.

Actor Jack Lowden has disclosed that his co-stars Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas employ vastly different acting techniques that occasionally clash during the filming of the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses. The thirty-six-year-old star shared these insights in a recent interview, revealing that the divergent methods used by the two A-list legends sometimes collide on set, creating a unique dynamic for the production.

Acting Methodologies Clashing On Set

Lowden, who plays the character River Cartwright in the espionage drama, admitted that he enjoys observing his veteran colleagues at work to learn how they handle their craft. He stated that he loves sneaking in to watch Gary Oldman and Kristen Scott Thomas, specifically noting that he values watching great actors make mistakes to see how they correct their problems. However, he joked that the two veterans do not seem to sneak in while he is acting, highlighting the asymmetry in their visibility on set.

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The actor emphasized that while he respects their talent, their approaches are distinct enough that friction or collision of styles is a natural occurrence. This observation provides a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the professional habits of two highly respected British actors who bring their own rigorous processes to the production of the show.

Lowden Discusses Spy Industry Recruitment

Beyond on-set dynamics, Lowden opened up about the realities of intelligence recruitment, suggesting that spy agencies rely on popular media to attract new candidates. He claimed that television programs depicting espionage make the profession appear sexy, which is a primary reason individuals apply for vacancies. This sentiment was shared in an interview with The Sunday Times, where he discussed the intersection of fiction and real-world intelligence operations.

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For his role, Lowden underwent spycraft training provided by actual intelligence advisers who were willing to share industry secrets. He revealed that his favorite revelation from these consultants was the confirmation that the intelligence services depend heavily on the entertainment industry for their recruitment efforts. This admission underscores the powerful influence that cultural productions have on public perception and career choices within sensitive government sectors.

Lowden's Media Appearance and Bond Rumors

These comments are scheduled to be featured during Lowden's upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, November 27 at 10:40 pm. This broadcast will mark his first television appearance since actor Robert Pattinson was officially unveiled as the new James Bond. The timing has generated significant buzz, given the months of persistent rumors that Lowden himself was a frontrunner for the role of 007.

The actor's visibility is increasing following the release of the third season of Slow Horses, which arrived on September 12 to widespread critical acclaim. His participation in The Graham Norton Show, broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, offers a platform to discuss both his personal career trajectory and the broader success of the series he helps star.

Series Context and Production Details

Slow Horses is based on a series of eight novels by Mick Herron, which have sold over two million copies worldwide since the adaptation began in April 2022. The story follows a team of intelligence agents banished to Slough House, an MI5 backwater facility, where they serve as the agency's most marginalized members. The latest installment, titled The Secret Hours, continues to explore the lives of these disgraced spies, including Jackson Lamb, portrayed by Gary Oldman, and the ruthless MI5 boss Diana Taverner, played by Kristen Scott Thomas.

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Lowden noted that it is bizarre that it took until the third season for the show to attract such widespread attention. He acknowledged the difficulty of gaining traction without airing on traditional television, but expressed optimism that the streaming service format allows the show time to grow its audience. With its blend of grubby realism and high-stakes espionage, the series continues to draw viewers who appreciate its unique take on the spy genre.