Jack Lowden Dismisses Bond Rumors Amid Gary Oldman Endorsement and Final Screen Tests

Jack Lowden addresses rumors about playing James Bond after co-star Gary Oldman expressed support, citing the inevitability of speculation for British actors.

Jack Lowden has publicly addressed the relentless rumors surrounding his potential casting as the next James Bond. The Scottish actor responded directly to comments from his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman. Oldman had previously expressed his strong hope that Lowden would secure the iconic 007 role. This follows reports that the franchise is in its final stages of screen tests. The decision is expected to be announced very soon.

Lowden offered a humorous and slightly exhausted response when asked about Oldman's public support. He described his immediate reaction to the question as an internal sigh of Oh Christ. Despite finding the attention flattering, he emphasized that he does not wish to contribute to the ongoing media noise. He wants to let his work speak for itself rather than discussing hypothetical future roles.

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Lowden acknowledged the kindness behind Oldman's statement with genuine warmth. He described the veteran actor as a sweetheart and noted that receiving such praise is particularly lovely. He clarified that he chooses not to listen to the speculation or engage with the rumors actively. This disciplined approach underscores his professional focus amid the industry frenzy.

The actor explained that speculation about him becoming the new Bond is almost unavoidable. He observed that whenever a young male actor appears in a suit, industry observers immediately suggest he could take on the espionage role. This pattern has linked numerous British actors under forty to the position since No Time to Die was released. The scrutiny is intense and seemingly inescapable for actors in his demographic.

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While some performers might eagerly discuss their chances of landing the Aston Martin keys, Lowden maintains a different strategy. He has been reported by trade publications to have undergone screen testing for the part. Yet, he remains quiet about his status as a frontrunner. His refusal to fuel the chatter demonstrates a mature handling of public interest in Hollywood.

The conversation highlights the pressure placed on actors considered for the James Bond franchise. Since Daniel Craig concluded his tenure, every British actor below the age of forty has faced similar inquiries. The pressure to comment on such high-profile casting rumors is significant. Many talented performers prefer to avoid adding to the chatter entirely. Lowden aims to keep the focus on his current projects and performances.

Lowden's stance reflects a broader trend among performers who wish to maintain privacy. By dismissing the noise, he avoids letting external speculation dictate his narrative. This approach allows him to stay out of the conversation entirely. It leaves the door open for whatever opportunities may arise without feeding the existing media frenzy.

Gary Oldman had previously suggested that a decision had already been made behind closed doors. He stated that the producers have picked him and made their choice. However, he stopped short of revealing whether he actually knew the identity of the next Bond. Oldman admitted he had not done any behind-the-scenes lobbying to help Lowden secure the role. He simply hopes for a positive outcome for his colleague.

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The upcoming chapters of the James Bond series will likely continue to generate intense debate. Fans and critics alike are eager for the official announcement. For now, Lowden prefers to stay out of the spotlight on this specific rumor. He remains focused on his craft and his commitment to avoiding unnecessary media attention.