Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond, replacing Jack Lowden who lost the role. Slow Horses fans joke about the outcome as the actor returns to filming.

Jack Lowden has been officially passed over for the role of James Bond, with Robert Pattinson confirmed as the new 007. This announcement ends months of intense speculation regarding Daniel Craig's successor. Lowden was considered a frontrunner before producers chose Pattinson at the last minute.

River Cartwright Fan Jokes About Bond Rejection

Fans of the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses immediately drew parallels between Lowden and his character River Cartwright. Social media users on X noted that losing a high-profile job is characteristic of the clumsy MI5 agent. One post received twenty-five thousand likes for comparing the real-life outcome to the fictional persona. Another user joked that the character Jackson Lamb would mock the loss of the spy gig.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named James Bond After Jack Lowden Loses Role

Last-Minute Audition Changes for 007 Casting

Internal sources reveal that producers were underwhelmed by the initial round of auditions for the role. Director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman had reviewed Lowden's screentest last month. However, the team called in Robert Pattinson at the eleventh hour to test for the part. Pattinson was only added to the consideration list late last week before being selected.

Production Continues Amidst Renewal Confusion

Slow Horses series eight is currently in production despite the uncertainty surrounding the cast. Apple TV+ renewed the show for series nine and ten, though the announcement only mentioned Gary Oldman. Confusion arose after Olivia Cooke hinted that she was filming the final season of the drama. The omission of Lowden from the official press release sparked rumors about his future on the program.

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Lowden Returns to Slough House Set

Jack Lowden was spotted heading to set for series eight on Tuesday morning. This appearance occurred the day after the James Bond casting news broke. The actor is known for his work in the spy drama, which follows a dysfunctional team in an MI5 dumping department. The series is based on books by Mick Herron and has won three Emmy Awards.

Future of James Bond and Apple TV Series

Robert Pattinson will officially take over from Daniel Craig as the iconic British spy. Pattinson is best known for roles in Twilight and Batman. Meanwhile, series eight of Slow Horses is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ in 2028. The show has been a major hit since launching in 2022, starring Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas.