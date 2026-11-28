Jack Lowden appeared visibly uncomfortable on Graham Norton's show when James Bond was mentioned, following Robert Pattinson's casting as the next 007.

Jack Lowden appeared visibly uncomfortable on Friday night when the topic of James Bond arose during his appearance on Graham Norton. The 36-year-old actor, who was among the final contenders for the role, joined Willem Dafoe, Shirley Ballas, Jack Whitehall, and Sienna Spiro on the sofa. The conversation nearly avoided the subject after the part went to fellow actor Robert Pattinson. However, the mood shifted when Spiro mentioned her desire to perform a Bond song.

Lowden's Visible Discomfort on Screen

Spiro told the audience she would love to do a Bond song if given the chance. Most of the panel immediately recognized the significance of the comment. Jack Whitehall joked to defuse the tension, while Lowden seemingly sank further into the sofa. Host Graham Norton attempted to move on, but Whitehall shouted that the franchise is dead to all of them.

Also read Danny Boyle Praises Robert Pattinson and Jack O'Connell for James Bond Roles

Norton tried asking Spiro another question, then told Whitehall to shut up as he repeated his earlier comment. The camera zoomed in on the red-faced Lowden, who stayed quiet. Viewers praised the moment as pure cinema. One person noted the awkward dynamic between the guests on the sofa.

Background of the Bond Casting Process

Slow Horses actor Jack Lowden was a frontrunner to take over from Daniel Craig. He screentested for director Denis Villeneuve last month. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were also involved in the audition process. Insiders revealed that Robert Pattinson was called in at the last minute. The team was left underwhelmed by the first round of auditions.

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Jack Whitehall has a jokey rivalry with former schoolmate Robert Pattinson. Whitehall claims Pattinson stole all his parts in school plays. Fans have joked that Lowden losing the part is so River Cartwright of him. This refers to his character in Slow Horses. Another blow came when Apple TV confirmed Slow Horses will return for two more series. There was no mention of star Jack Lowden in the renewal announcement.

Official Announcement and Pattinson Reaction

The 007 account shared news of the casting on Monday. They posted a picture of the British actor holding a gun. The post was captioned with the news that Robert Pattinson is James Bond. Pattinson said James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema. He expressed gratitude to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios.

Pattinson stated he is deeply grateful for the belief shown in him. He described the role as a dream come true. He is excited about the partnership and the work ahead. His name only came into the mix the week before. Other names on the shortlist included Jack Lowden and Callum Turner.

Executive Statements and Future Plans

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, made a statement on Monday. He called it a defining moment for the studio. It is also a significant milestone in James Bond history. Hopkins praised Robert Pattinson's remarkable range and magnetic screen presence. He cited the quiet intensity of the actor as key to the role.

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Dennis Villeneuve is at the helm of the new project. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing the films. Tanya Lapointe is executive producing the series. Steven Knight is writing the brilliant script. Hopkins said they have a world-class creative team in place. They are excited to usher in a new era of Bond. The announcement ends months of speculation about the next 007.