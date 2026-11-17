Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond. Jack Lowden was a frontrunner for the role but lost out after auditions for Denis Villeneuve. Fans compare the news to Slow Horses.

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next James Bond, ending months of intense speculation regarding the future of the iconic British spy franchise. The decision marks a significant shift for the series, which had previously seen Daniel Craig define the character for over a decade. Pattinson's selection comes after a rigorous selection process that included several high-profile actors vying for the role.

Audition Process Reveals Robert Pattinson Late Entry

Insiders indicate that Jack Lowden was considered the clear favorite to succeed Daniel Craig before the final decision was made. Lowden participated in screen tests last month alongside director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman. Despite being a frontrunner, the production team reportedly felt underwhelmed by the initial round of auditions. This dissatisfaction led to a last-minute invitation for Robert Pattinson to audition, a move that ultimately altered the outcome of the casting search. The announcement was made on Monday, confirming that Pattinson would take over the mantle from Craig.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named James Bond After Jack Lowden Loses Role

Fans Draw Parallels to River Cartwright Character

The news that Jack Lowden did not secure the role sparked immediate reactions from fans of his Apple TV+ series, Slow Horses. Viewers noted that losing a prestigious opportunity is a recurring theme for his character, River Cartwright, in the show. One social media post gained significant traction by stating that Lowden's rejection was so typical of the character's experiences. The comparison highlights the dramatic irony of an actor who plays a rising MI5 star missing out on the world's most famous spy job. Another fan joked that Cartwright's boss, Jackson Lamb, might have had negative thoughts about the Bond position.

Slow Horses Renewal Creates Casting Uncertainty

Amidst the Bond announcement, Apple TV+ confirmed that Slow Horses will return for two additional seasons, specifically series nine and ten. However, the renewal notice did not explicitly list Jack Lowden among the returning cast members, causing confusion regarding his future on the show. This omission follows recent comments by cast member Olivia Cooke, who suggested she was filming the final season of the series. The lack of clarity on Lowden's status has led to speculation that his absence from the Bond race may impact his continued involvement with the spy drama.

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Production Status and Future Release Dates

Jack Lowden was spotted on the set for series eight of Slow Horses on Tuesday, the day after the Bond casting news broke. The production of the series is currently underway, with series seven already completed and series eight in the midst of filming. The show is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2028. Slow Horses has been a major success for the platform since its launch in 2022, winning multiple Emmy and Bafta awards. The series is based on the Slough House novels by Mick Herron and features Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb.

Robert Pattinson Takes Over From Daniel Craig

Robert Pattinson, known for roles in Twilight and Batman, will now step into the boots of James Bond. His appointment ends a long period of uncertainty following Daniel Craig's departure from the role. Pattinson's name entered the final discussions only last week, suggesting a rapid turnaround in the casting decision. The producers and director Denis Villeneuve opted for a new direction with the announcement. Fans continue to debate whether the choice aligns with the future of the franchise, but the decision is now final.