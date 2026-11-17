Robert Pattinson is the new James Bond after Jack Lowden was dropped from the role. The 007 franchise hires the Batman star while Lowden attends GQ awards.

Robert Pattinson was officially announced as the new James Bond on Monday, ending months of intense speculation regarding the successor to Daniel Craig. The casting decision marks a definitive turning point for the historic spy franchise, with Pattinson replacing other frontrunners in the final stages of selection.

The Casting Decision Mechanism Explained

Insiders reveal that the production team selected Pattinson at the last minute after being underwhelmed by the initial round of auditions. Jack Lowden, the 36-year-old actor known for his role in Slow Horses, had successfully screentested for director Denis Villeneuve and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman last month. Despite being a leading candidate, he was passed over when the creative team decided to bring in Pattinson for a final consideration.

Also read Jack Lowden gets major career boost after losing James Bond role to Robert Pattinson

The announcement was made via the official 007 Instagram account, which posted a photo of Pattinson holding a gun. The post contained the simple caption stating that Robert Pattinson is James Bond. This unexpected pivot suggests the producers were seeking a specific intensity or screen presence that they felt only the Batman actor could deliver for this new chapter.

Stakeholder Reactions and Fan Sentiments

Robert Pattinson expressed deep gratitude upon hearing the news, calling the role an honor of a lifetime. He thanked Denis Villeneuve, Amy Pascal, David Heyman, Tanya Lapointe, and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in his abilities. He described the opportunity as a dream come true and emphasized his excitement about the partnership and the work ahead with such a talented team.

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Meanwhile, Jack Lowden made his first red carpet appearance since the announcement at the GQ Men of the Year Awards on Tuesday night. He looked dapper in a navy suit, a charcoal grey polo neck jumper, and a Chaumet brooch. His expression appeared downcast as he posed for photographers, marking a somber moment for an actor who had been strongly tipped for the part.

Fans of Lowden's Apple TV series Slow Horses immediately drew parallels between his real-life rejection and his character River Cartwright. One post on X garnered 25,000 likes by noting that losing a job of a lifetime is exactly what River Cartwright would do. This humor highlights the public's connection to Lowden's previous roles and adds a layer of irony to his current situation in the entertainment industry.

Production Details and Future Implications

Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, described the appointment as a defining moment for the studio. He highlighted Denis Villeneuve directing, Amy Pascal and David Heyman producing, and Steven Knight writing the script. Hopkins noted that Robert's remarkable range and quiet intensity make him an exceptional choice to carry the legacy forward into a new era.

The selection of Pattinson follows his previous success as the lead in The Batman and as Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga. He is 40 years old, making him the oldest actor to take on the role at the time of announcement. The film will mark a significant milestone in the history of James Bond, which has captivated audiences for more than six decades.

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In a related development, Apple TV confirmed that Slow Horses will return for two more series. However, the renewal announcement made no specific mention of Jack Lowden, leaving open the possibility of recasting for future seasons. Pattinson is also currently working on series eight of Slow Horses, adding another layer of professional complexity to this high-profile casting change.