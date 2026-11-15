LONDON—His heart sinking as he realized he hadn’t even been given the dignity of speaking with a real human being, actor Jack Lowden reportedly interviewed for Amazon’s open James Bond position on Thursday with an AI recruiter.

LONDON—His heart sinking as he realized he hadn’t even been given the dignity of speaking with a real human being, actor Jack Lowden reportedly interviewed for Amazon’s open James Bond position on Thursday with an AI recruiter.

“Um, yeah, it’s always been a dream of mine to play 007, and I’d love to bring my extensive on-set experience and background as a classically trained actor to the team,“ said the 36-year-oldstar, who struggled to focus on the note cards he had written out for himself as the uncanny AI digital avatar smiled and nodded at him from the other end of the Zoom call, abruptly cutting Lowden off and stating, “Absolutely—thank you for your time, Jack. ” ”Oh, good to meet you too.

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Or, I guess, thanks for the opportunity. I’m really passionate about joining the Amazon MGM family. Wait, don’t you want any references? You can contact Gary Oldman!

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” At press time, sources confirmed Lowden had received a form rejection email informing him Amazon had decided to go with a more famous candidate. IAB TC String I understand GPC will be overwritten and want to allow this site to sell or share my personal information anyway