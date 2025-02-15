Jack Harlow's Solo Valentine's Day Dinner Sparks Conversation About the Joy of 'Me Time'

Rapper Jack Harlow's decision to enjoy a solo meal at Balthazar on Valentine's Day has sparked a conversation about the benefits of spending time alone. The viral photo prompted many to share their own experiences with solo activities and celebrate the freedom and joy that comes with it.

In a photo shared by Pop Crave, the 'Lovin' On Me' rapper was seen dining at the iconic French bistro in SoHo, Balthazar. Honestly, the 'What's Poppin'' rapper looked at peace sitting there solo, and I can't help but think he's a creative genius who's indirectly promoting his latest single (pun intended), 'Set You Free,' which just dropped on Feb. 12.

In 'Set You Free,' he literally starts the verse off, 'I want to be alone / more than ever / Less free time / more endeavors / Less romance, get more cheddar.' He had even tweeted on his X account about a time he was majorly curbed by a date and received '2 hugs' and no kiss — so the atmosphere for a solo date was set several days prior. Whatever the reason Jack was 🎶 all by myself 🎶 at Balthazar may be, the viral image generated interesting discourse online, with some people making obvious jokes and plenty of others supporting his choice and sharing their sentiments. And a lot of people supported Jack's 'quality me time' and brought up great points about normalizing doing activities on your own: for not being afraid to have a meal by yourself. Especially on Valentine’s Day. As someone who does stuff solo all of the time, it’s pretty nice. 'Going out to a restaurant by yourself is genuinely so good. People need to stop judging and go do it. Edit to add: if you haven't done it, go to a movie by yourself as well. It's ok to do things alone that people typically associate with groups. 'I used to feel really self conscious about it. Now my main joy in life is going to yum cha by myself and eating a whole lot of dumplings and drinking tea and reading a book. Do you think there are benefits to 'enjoying your own company' and doing activities alone? Let's talk about it in the comments. I'll go first: I went to a three-day music festival two years ago by myself, and I used to be a person who couldn't go grocery shopping at Trader Joe's alone. It was the most nerve-wracking and liberating experience, and it felt great that I was finally experiencing life based on my schedule and not others. It also led to a fun brief romance at a





