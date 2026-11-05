Jack Grealish Exiled By Everton Manager David Moyes Ahead Of Coventry Match

David Moyes confirms Jack Grealish is unavailable for Everton versus Coventry City due to disciplinary breach. The winger missed training, impacting the squad's lineup for this crucial fixture.

Everton manager David Moyes has officially confirmed that Jack Grealish will not be available for the upcoming match against Coventry City on Friday. The thirty-one-year-old winger has been excluded from the matchday squad following a specific breach of club discipline that occurred last week. This decision removes a key creative option from Everton's lineup as they prepare to face Frank Lampard's side.

Grealish Misses Training Session

Grealish is currently undergoing a period of internal exile after failing to attend a mandatory training session on the Monday of last week. Club staff reportedly struggled to make contact with the Manchester City loanee during this time. Despite eventually returning to training, he has not featured in any matches since the punishment was enacted. Consequently, he missed both the Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle and the recent Premier League win against the Magpies.

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Reported Night Out Activities

The disciplinary action appears linked to reports of Grealish engaging in back-to-back nights out in London. After attending the Pride of Britain awards at the Grosvenor House hotel on October 19, he is alleged to have spent time at a karaoke venue in Victoria. Reports indicate he stayed up until the early hours with friends. Subsequently, he traveled to Cheshire to meet teammates Jordan Pickford and Tyler Dibling at The Mauldeth pub in Wilmslow.

Moyes Defends Club Discipline

Moyes declined to provide specific details regarding the internal investigation, stating it was a club decision he fully supports. The manager emphasized that Everton operates with strong values that all players are expected to uphold. He praised the squad for standing up to these standards both on and off the pitch. Moyes noted that while he will work with Grealish again soon, he would not disclose the exact timeline for his return.

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Impact On Team Form And Records

Everton is currently seeking a third consecutive win without their former England international. The team faces a potential challenge from Jarrad Branthwaite, who is being managed for a recent cramp issue. Meanwhile, Moyes is approaching his five hundred and ninety-second game in charge, equaling Harry Catterick's club record. A victory could move Everton into the top four places before the international break in November.

Thierno Barry Goal Scoring Form

Attention has shifted to Thierno Barry, whose eight goals this season have been vital to the team's recent success. The twenty-four-year-old striker has already matched his total goal tally from his first season at the club. Moyes highlighted Barry's improved settling in as a key factor in this offensive resurgence. The manager remains positive about the squad's general performance despite previous summer losses.