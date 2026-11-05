Jack Fincham Arrested for Suspicious Car Crash in Sidcup

Love Island star Jack Fincham was questioned by police in Sidcup after crashing his Audi TT. He has not been charged but was previously banned from driving due to drug offenses.

Love Island star Jack Fincham was questioned by law enforcement authorities in Sidcup, south-east London, following a serious vehicular accident involving his Audi TT. The incident occurred when the vehicle struck a brick wall and damaged two trees before Fincham reportedly attempted to leave the area. This event has raised immediate concerns given his recent legal history regarding substance abuse and driving violations.

The Core Incident and Police Response

A source confirmed to The Sun that Fincham was interviewed at a police station on October 26, 2025. The interview took place in connection with the crash that happened on the night of September 20, 2025. Eyewitnesses described the severity of the collision, with one woman reporting that the car had destroyed one wall and became balanced on the next. Fincham was apprehended near the scene, having reportedly visited a nearby pub after attending an addiction support meeting earlier that evening.

Also read Jack Fincham Spotted Boxing After Drug-Driving Arrest

Legal History and Driving Ban

This investigation follows a period of significant legal complications for the reality television personality. In 2024, Fincham received an 18-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. Consequently, he was banned from driving. The most recent incident occurred while this ban was still in effect. In March 2025, his suspended sentence was extended by three months due to dangerous dog offences involving a Cane Corso that attacked a runner. In February, he missed a court appearance due to a rehabilitation stay.

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Stakeholder Statements and Support

Close associates have defended Fincham's current sobriety efforts. A source stated he had been sober and drug-free since the alleged crash date. They emphasized his remorse and commitment to rebuilding his life. Fincham previously attended Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside, where he received £32,000 worth of treatment. He admitted that leaving the facility was scary but credited the staff with helping him realize his self-worth. He described his detox of benzodiazepines and pregabalin as clinically managed.

Real-World Impact and Future Steps

The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Jack Fincham and the Metropolitan Police for further comment. The arrest highlights the ongoing challenges of managing past convictions while navigating public life. Fincham had previously secured a role in office supplies with a £40,000 salary. He avoided further jail time for missing community service by paying a £375 fine and £60 in costs. The legal outcome of this recent crash remains pending as authorities review the evidence from the October 26 interview.