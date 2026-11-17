Love Island star Jack Fincham was arrested for drug driving near Dartford. The incident occurs just weeks after he claimed sobriety, marking his second legal issue in two months.

Reality television personality Jack Fincham has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving for the second time in less than two months. The 34-year-old former Love Island contestant was pulled over by police near Bluewater Shopping Centre in Dartford, Kent, shortly before 11am on November 3. This latest legal trouble follows a pattern of recent misconduct that has drawn significant public attention and concern from his fan base.

Arrest Details and Police Statement

Kent Police confirmed that Jack Fincham was apprehended in Bean Lane, Dartford, at approximately 10:46am on November 3. The authorities stated that the Swanley resident was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and drug driving. Following the arrest, Fincham was transported to Medway Police Station in Kent for processing.

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After being held for questioning, Jack Fincham was released on bail while enquiries continue. A spokesperson for Kent Police provided the official statement regarding the arrest, noting the specific charges laid against the TV personality. The police have not yet released further details regarding the outcome of the ongoing investigations into the vehicle and driver at the scene of the stop.

Recent History of Legal Infractions

This November arrest marks a disturbing escalation for Jack Fincham, who faced legal action in September for allegedly mounting a brick wall and damaging two trees while driving his Audi TT. The timing is particularly critical given that he had only recently announced his withdrawal from a celebrity boxing bout scheduled for December 12 due to personal issues. A friend of Fincham confirmed the arrest while admitting that the star had relapsed, stating that he had fallen off the wagon after claiming sobriety.

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The source close to Jack Fincham revealed that the reality star is deeply disappointed in himself for failing to maintain his commitment to recovery. According to the insider, Jack Fincham has been lying to his friends and followers about his drug use despite posting on Instagram about focusing on sobriety. The source indicated that Fincham wanted to move forward with his boxing career and a new relationship but has now complicated his situation again.

Background of Substance Abuse Issues

Jack Fincham's legal and personal struggles are rooted in a long history of substance abuse issues that have previously resulted in serious consequences. In 2024, he received an 18-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. This legal penalty was further extended by three months in March 2025 due to dangerous dog offences involving his Cane Corso attacking a runner.

Earlier in the year, in February, Jack Fincham missed a scheduled court appearance because he was undergoing a two-month stay at Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside. He had previously received £32,000 worth of treatment at a rehab facility in Merseyside after being handed his suspended sentence. Fincham admitted in April that he failed to attend community service appointments because he was in rehab, highlighting the severity of his dependency issues at the time.

Public Statements and Recovery Efforts

Just last week, Jack Fincham posted on Instagram that he was focusing on his sobriety and was in shape for his upcoming fight. He wrote that he was close to 79kg but decided stepping into the ring on December 12 was not the right decision given his personal life. He emphasized that his sobriety had to come first and that he was dealing with personal issues before the year ended.

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During a candid interview on Good Morning Britain, Jack Fincham opened up about his detoxification process for benzodiazepines and pregabalin. He described the clinical detox as the easy part compared to dealing with suppressed emotions. He explained that he had never felt comfortable in his own skin and used drugs and alcohol to cope with sadness and excitement. He credited the staff at Rainford Hall and his support workers for helping him realize he was enough, although the latest arrest suggests those gains are currently under threat.