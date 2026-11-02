Jack Carr To Executive Produce NBC Detective Drama Worth

Jack Carr joins Mike Diliberti and Jake Coburn to produce Worth, an NBC detective series starring a war hero turned detective, alongside the ongoing Terminal List franchise.

Jack Carr, the bestselling author behind the hit thriller series The Terminal List, is expanding his footprint in television by joining the production team for a new detective drama. He is partnering with writers Mike Diliberti and Jake Coburn to develop the NBC series titled Worth. This project marks another significant step for Carr, who already serves as an executive producer on the successful Prime Video adaptation of his novels.

Worth Plot Centers On War Hero Detective

The narrative of Worth focuses on a protagonist named Will Worth, a decorated Army Ranger who transitions from a military career to civilian life. Initially, Will Worth achieves fame as a war hero and subsequently becomes a bestselling author, living a high-profile lifestyle. He ultimately decides to abandon this public visibility to move to Nashville, Tennessee, where he pursues a career as a police detective.

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This character arc draws heavily on the military expertise that defines Carr's own writing style. The author served as a Navy SEAL and has leveraged that background to create intense, authentic narratives in his fiction. His bibliography includes The Terminal List series, The Fourth Option, and the nonfiction book Targeted: Beirut, which details his experiences in Lebanon.

Diliberti Leads Production With Carr And Coburn

Mike Diliberti is spearheading the new series as the executive producer and head writer. Diliberti brings prior television writing credits to the project, including work on the series Bad Man and the program 30 Minutes or Less. His leadership on Worth positions him as the primary creative force driving the show's development at NBC.

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Jack Carr and Jake Coburn are also attached as executive producers, forming a powerful trio behind the scenes. Coburn currently has existing commitments at the same network, where he is developing a reimagined adaptation of The Great Gatsby. Additionally, Coburn co-created the series The Endgame and served as co-showrunner on The Hunting Party, demonstrating his active role in the current television landscape.

Terminal List Success Drives Franchise Expansion

The development of Worth occurs against the backdrop of massive success for Carr's existing franchise on Prime Video. The original series The Terminal List premiered in 2022 and quickly rose to the top of streaming charts. The show features Chris Pratt in the lead role of James Reece, a Navy SEAL seeking justice for his killed platoon, alongside Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, and Tom Hopper.

Despite receiving mixed to negative reviews from professional critics, the show captured a massive audience with an average viewer score of 93 percent. This strong reception prompted Prime Video to expand the universe beyond the original series. The spinoff series The Terminal List: Dark Wolf debuted last year, starring Taylor Kitsch and earning a more positive critical response with a 75 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

Upcoming Season Two And Future Releases

The momentum for the franchise continues with the premiere of The Terminal List season two on Prime Video less than two weeks ago. Critics have shown increased receptivity to this second season, although the Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 60 percent, indicating continued mixed reactions from reviewers.

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Looking ahead, Jack Carr is preparing new material for his fans. His next novel in the Terminal List series, titled State of Exile, is scheduled for release on October 5, 2027. This upcoming book addition, combined with the new NBC detective drama Worth, underscores Carr's growing influence across both the literary and television industries.