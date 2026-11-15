Jack Carr Joins NBC as Executive Producer for New Detective Series 'Worth'

Former Navy SEAL Jack Carr expands his television portfolio with a new NBC detective series 'Worth'. Mike Diliberti helms the project featuring an Army Ranger detective in Nashville.

Jack Carr has officially signed on as an executive producer for NBC's new detective series currently in development. The project, titled Worth, marks a significant expansion of Carr's presence in the television landscape beyond his previous successes with Prime Video. This new venture places the former Navy SEAL and bestselling author in a partnership with established industry professionals to bring a fresh military-inspired crime drama to the broadcast network.

Worth Series Details And Lead Actor

The series is helmed by Mike Diliberti, who serves as the primary creative force behind the production. The narrative centers on the titular character, Will Worth, a decorated Army Ranger who shares striking similarities with Carr himself. Will is portrayed as a war hero who has also become a best-selling author and a prominent pop culture celebrity, blending military grit with modern fame.

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Despite his outward success, the character of Will Worth harbors a deep dissatisfaction with his current lifestyle. He decides to stop coasting on his hard-earned fame and celebrity status to seek a more grounded existence. This internal conflict serves as the primary catalyst for the plot, driving the character toward a major life change.

Plot And Nashville Detective Role

Will Worth's decision to reject his celebrity life leads him back to his hometown of Nashville. There, he intends to reclaim a sense of purpose by resuming his old profession as a detective. This return to law enforcement provides the structural foundation for the show, positioning it as a Bosch-style procedural that focuses on investigative work.

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The show runs parallel to other successful procedural dramas by leveraging the unique perspective of a military veteran entering the civilian police force. Will's background in warfare informs his approach to solving crimes, creating a distinct voice within the detective genre. The setting of Nashville provides a specific geographic and cultural backdrop for these investigations.

Executive Production Team

Jake Coburn joins Jack Carr on the executive producer team for Worth. Coburn brings significant experience to the project, as he co-showruns NBC's The Hunting Party. His involvement ensures that the series maintains high standards for television production and storytelling within the network's current programming slate.

Carr's role as an executive producer allows him to influence the adaptation of his military expertise and storytelling style into the visual medium. His previous work as an executive producer on Prime Video's The Terminal List spin-off, Dark Wolf, demonstrates his capability to oversee successful adaptations of his literary properties. This experience positions him well to guide the development of Worth from its initial concept to screen.

Carr Career And Previous Projects

Jack Carr is a former Navy SEAL with over twenty years of Naval Special Warfare experience. His military service has taken him to various conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and the Philippines. This extensive operational background provides the authenticity that characterizes his writing and his approach to television production.

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His first book, The Terminal List, was published in 2018 and quickly became a New York Times bestseller. The success of the book launched the James Reece series and led to the highly successful Prime Video adaptation. The show ranks as one of the most-watched series on the platform, recently returning for Season 2 in October and hitting number three on the streamer's top ten chart. This commercial success validated Carr's transition from author to television producer.

Beyond his writing and executive production credits, Carr has diversified his media presence through other ventures. These include screenwriting contributions and hosting a podcast, which allows him to engage directly with his audience. His move to NBC with Worth represents the next logical step in building his brand across both streaming and traditional broadcast television. The series promises to explore the complexities of fame, military service, and justice through the lens of a reluctant celebrity detective.