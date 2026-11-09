Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell details his neck injury recovery, citing full lower body movement and optimistic outlook. Report covers his public statements and media reactions.

The Detroit Lions defeated the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 8, securing a crucial victory while the team supported linebacker Jack Campbell during his rehabilitation from a severe neck injury.

Head coach Dan Campbell addressed the locker room after the win, directly referencing Jack Campbell’s current situation with a message of solidarity. He told the team that while Jack is not on the field now, he is as proud of them as the coach is of the players.

Also read Jack Campbell Is Determined To Return: Make Sure House Is Taken Care Of

Dan Campbell added, “Awesome job. Congratulations. We’re all proud of you and with you.” The coach emphasized that Jack is determined to get back on this football field as soon as his medical team gives the all clear.

Jack Campbell, 26, responded to the outpouring of support with a statement highlighting his steady recovery progress. He noted he was incredibly encouraged by the physical improvements he has made in such a short period since the traumatic incident.

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“I have full movement in my lower body, and I’m continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body,” Jack Campbell said in his official update. He acknowledged that significant work remains ahead but insisted he remains very optimistic about his long-term prognosis.

The linebacker explained his disciplined approach to healing, stating he is taking things one day at a time. He emphasized staying positive and focusing solely on getting better rather than rushing the timeline for his return to professional football.

Erin Andrews, 48, recently recounted the harrowing scene from the field where the injury occurred on her Calm Down podcast. She shared that being just feet away from the traumatic event made her journalistic duty extremely difficult as she tried to report accurately without causing further distress.

Andrews highlighted the emotional toll on reporters who witness life-altering injuries in real time. She recalled the pressure of having to report on the scary scene without missingpeak or speculating, illustrating the human side of media coverage during sports tragedies.

Jack Campbell directed a heartfelt message to his teammates, coaches, and the entire Lions organization. He described the group as a family, expressing deep gratitude for how everyone has supported him and his family throughout this challenging process.

“They’ve been amazing to me and my family throughout this process, and I’m truly grateful for everything they’ve done,” Jack Campbell said. He noted that he is proud to be a Detroit Lion and could not ask to be surrounded by a better group of people in the world.

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The linebacker drew a parallel between the toughness of the city of Detroit and his own mindset for recovery. He stated that the city is built on resilience and grit, which are the exact qualities he is adopting to approach his medical challenge head-on.

He asked the public to continue keeping him and his family in their prayers during this critical phase of his rehabilitation. Jack Campbell thanked the community for feeling the love, stating he cannot thank everyone enough for their ongoing encouragement and support.

My family and I want to sincerely thank everyone for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers, and support we’ve received over the past few days, Jack Campbell added. He emphasized that this outpouring of goodwill means more to them than words can express.

The Detroit Lions organization continues to prioritize complete neurological healing over athletic readiness for their linebacker. No immediate return date has been specified as the medical team monitors his progress closely.

Fans and observers remain focused on the linebacker’s steady improvement, with current signs indicating positive neurological function despite the severity of the initial trauma. The team’s recent win provides a morale boost as they support Jack through his recovery.