Lions' Jack Hospitalized With Neck Injury After Scary Collision With Vikings T.J. Hockenson, Preliminary Signs Positive

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell was hospitalized with a neck injury following a frightening collision against the Minnesota Vikings. The team reports preliminary medical indications are positive, though details on his mobility remain scarce.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell remains hospitalized with a neck injury after a frightening collision during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.

The team announced on Monday that preliminary medical indications for his condition are positive. However, specific details regarding his status and whether he has movement in his extremities remain scarce. No one has confirmed if Campbell has regained full or any mobility since the incident occurred in the second half. The injury happened when Vikings tight end T.J.

Also read Lions LB Jack Campbell Carted Off In Sunday's Game vs. Vikings

Hockenson caught a pass in the middle of the field. He was immediately sandwiched by two Lions defenders, including Campbell. The contact resulted in a scary play that left Campbell motionless on the turf. Medical staff quickly attended to him as the game continued around them.

Campbell was taken off the field on an immobility stretcher and cart. The incident appeared particularly severe because Campbell arrived at the contact while falling to his knees. He appeared to have his head slanted upward during the tackle.

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Consequently, he made contact with his facemask rather than his shoulders or arms. He immediately collapsed and lay motionless, with his arms dropping to his side. On a positive note, he did not require help breathing during the stoppage. This was a crucial early sign that the athletic training staff monitored closely.

Jared Goff Comments on Injury

Despite this, the uncertainty of his condition was very much a worry for everyone watching. Lions quarterback Jared Goff addressed the injury after the game, which Detroit won 19-15. The 32-year-old described the play as definitely scary for all involved. He noted the moment brought the reality of Campbell's life outside football into sharp focus.

Everyone was reminded that he is a husband and a father. Campbell tied the knot with Megan in 2024, and the couple welcomed their son one year later. Goff expressed hope that Campbell will be alright through this difficult time. He stated that if anyone is tough enough to get through something like that, it is going to be him.

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson publicly expressed his support for his injured rival. He stated that while they are competitors, they are effectively on the same team. They both put their bodies on the line every Sunday for their respective franchises.

Hockenson emphasized that you never want to see anyone go down in such a manner. He noted he has experienced injuries himself and understands the profound impact. We do this every single Sunday and know what we signed up for. But you never want to see that level of distress on the field.

He said to get down on a knee, say a prayer, and hope for the best. God's got him in his hands. Hockenson acknowledged that the locker room is sending a lot of prayers and good vibes. This support extends to the injured player and his family during this time.

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After the Lions' gritty win, head coach Dan Campbell led the locker room in prayer. This act highlighted the deep respect within the league for player safety. The athletic training staff's swift response was critical to the initial care. The subsequent prayers from the entire sports community highlight the human element.

Recalling Past Lions Neck Injuries

This event brings back memories of other serious neck injuries in Lions history. Fans and media alike are watching for further updates on his recovery. Mike Utley's career ended on Nov. 17, 1991, in a similar manner. The Lions guard fell forward and landed on his head while blocking.

This occurred against the Los Angeles Rams at the Pontiac Silverdome. Utley fractured vertebrae in his neck and severely damaged his spinal cord. He was paralyzed from the chest down despite flashing a thumbs-up sign. That gesture became a lasting symbol of his determination to his friends.

Utley later founded the Mike Utley Foundation. It supports spinal-cord-injury research, rehabilitation, and adaptive sports. Another tragic incident occurred on Dec. 21, 1997, involving Reggie Brown. The Lions linebacker struck his head while making a tackle against the New York Jets.

That incident was life-threatening because Brown bruised his spinal cord. He also briefly stopped breathing during the play. Brown received emergency resuscitation and neck surgery at the hospital. He underwent extensive rehabilitation to regain his function.

He eventually regained the ability to walk and remains active in Texas. He has worked in auto-dealership management since his football days. Attention now turns to medical updates and the timeline for Campbell's return. The focus remains on recovery and support for the linebacker.

The Lions look to build on their recent division victory. The team and fans continue to send prayers to the Campbell family.