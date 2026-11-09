Jack Campbell Diagnosed With Hodgkin's Lymphoma Ahead of NFL Season

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The University of Pennsylvania basketball player begins treatment at Penn Medicine.

Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp announced on Sunday, November 8 that linebacker Jack Campbell has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. The 23-year-old athlete, who also plays for the University of Pennsylvania basketball team, is currently receiving specialized care at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania under the supervision of Penn Medicine experts. The diagnosis comes just days before Campbell is scheduled to join the Lions for the start of the NFL season, interrupting his transition from collegiate athletics to professional football.

Medical Evaluation And Treatment Plan

Jack Campbell was initially seen by medical staff at Richmond earlier this week. Following his initial evaluation, he traveled home with his parents and was admitted to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania for further assessment. He remains hospitalized and has begun a course of treatment under the direct care of the doctors and nurses at Penn Medicine. The family has expressed confidence in the treatment plan provided by the world-class care team at the institution.

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Family And Team Support Statements

Fran Campbell, Jack's father and current head coach at Penn University, released a statement on Sunday emphasizing that his son is in great hands. Fran, who previously coached at the University of Iowa, stated that the family feels blessed to be where Jack's care is directed. Sheila Ford Hamp, the 74-year-old owner of the Detroit Lions, shared an update on the linebacker following the team's win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 8. She mentioned that she saw Jack a couple of days ago and noted he was worried about his teammates, though the medical team assured him he was in good care.

Nature Of The Disease And Prognosis

Loren Campbell provided further details on the condition, noting that Hodgkin's lymphoma mainly affects young people in their 20s. The disease is described as a highly curable form of cancer due to years of dedicated research. The primary goal for Jack and his family is to get him through his treatments safely and to return him to school and to his teammates on the basketball court as soon as possible. The prognosis suggests a strong likelihood of recovery with the appropriate medical intervention.

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Community And Peer Reactions

The news has triggered an outpouring of support from friends and peers in the sports community. Connor, 28, shared a message on social media on Sunday expressing solidarity. He referred to Jack as his twin, his best friend, and his closest confidant. Connor stated that they will be just fine because he knows what Jack is made of. He described his friend as a warrior and promised to take this challenge on together to beat the illness. The message included affirmations of love and a determination to overcome the diagnosis.

Context Of Ongoing NFL Activities

While the Lions organization focuses on the well-being of their new linebacker, the team continues its preseason preparations. Sheila Ford Hamp shared her update during a locker room session on Sunday, November 8, highlighting the personal impact of the diagnosis on the organization. The announcement serves as a reminder of the health challenges athletes can face even at the highest levels of competition. The focus remains on Jack's recovery and his eventual return to both the University of Pennsylvania and the Detroit Lions roster when cleared by medical professionals.