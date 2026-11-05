Jack Black Proposes Doomanji to Counter Dunesday December Blockbuster Clash

Jack Black responds to the Dunesday buzz by coining Doomanji, pitting Jumanji Open World against Avengers Doomsday and Dune Part Three in December theaters.

Jack Black has officially entered the fray regarding the competing December movie releases, offering a playful counter-narrative to the much-discussed "Dunesday" phenomenon. The actor, known for his role in the upcoming Jumanji: Open World, suggested that the holiday cinematic showdown should instead be dubbed "Doomanji." This new portmanteau combines the titles of two major upcoming films, Avengers: Doomsday and Jumanji: Open World, positioning them as the definitive pairings for the end-of-year box office battle.

Jumanji Open World Playful Pitch Revealed

The official Jumanji Movie account shared a short, twenty-nine-second promotional video featuring Black to introduce this concept to fans. In the clip, the actor wore a safari-style explorer outfit, directly addressing the chatter surrounding the rival December release strategy. He stated, "I heard someone saying, 'Its going to be DunesDay.' Nah dude, its going to be Doomanji." The post, which included the caption "Get ready for Doomanji. #Jumanji: Open World - exclusively in movie theatres this Christmas," has sparked immediate engagement from the online community.

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Stakeholder Origins of Dunesday Naming Controversy

The term "Dunesday" was originally coined by actors Robert Downey Jr. and Timothée Chalamet, who star in the respective blockbusters Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three. Their naming strategy draws direct inspiration from "Barbenheimer," the viral nickname for the simultaneous July 2023 releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer. By linking their films under a single day of release, these stars created a cultural moment that Black now challenges with his own proposed title for the Jumanji installment.

Jumanji Open World Cast and Trilogy Conclusion

Jumanji: Open World features the returning core cast of Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan, who all reprise their roles as video game avatars. The film, directed by Jake Kasdan, is set to conclude the reboot trilogy that began with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in 2017 and continued with Jumanji: The Next Level in 2019. This final chapter is scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release this Christmas, marking the end of the popular modern era of the franchise.

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Real-World Box Office Impact on December Releases

The competition for audiences on December 18 is intensifying as final trailers for both Jumanji: Open World and Dune: Part Three have been released. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are reportedly feeling left out as the Dune franchise gains momentum, while fans of the Jumanji series are actively debating the merits of the "Doomanji" tag. This rivalry highlights the significant commercial stakes for studios aiming to dominate the lucrative holiday moviegoing season.

Fan Reactions and Future Theatrical Strategies

As fans pick sides for the December 18 release window, the tension between Marvel and Dune supporters appears to be growing rather than cooling down. The emergence of "Doomanji" suggests that competitors are eager to claim cultural dominance through clever branding and viral marketing. With Jack Black leading the charge, the Jumanji team aims to ensure that their final installment remains a top priority for moviegoers during the crowded Christmas release calendar.