Jack Black collaborates with former School of Rock star Brian Falduto on a new country EP. The pair release 'You're Tacky & I Hate You' after 23 years, highlighting their enduring bond.

Brian Falduto has reunited with Jack Black for a new country music collaboration more than two decades after their iconic roles in the 2003 film School of Rock. Falduto, who portrayed the character Billy Fancy Pants, revealed the partnership during an appearance on The Dory Jackson Interview series. The collaboration features a track on Falduto's upcoming country EP titled I Could Be Happy.

The new song is titled You're Tacky & I Hate You School of Rock Reunion. The track draws direct inspiration from the memorable catchphrase used by Falduto's character in the original movie. This creative choice allowed the former costars to record the song together in a studio setting they had not shared since the early two thousands.

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Falduto admitted that he was initially reluctant to revisit the specific lyric that inspired the song title. However, he ultimately viewed the project as a meaningful opportunity to reconnect with his former colleagues. He explained that turning the idea into a reunion was enriching because it allowed him to work with friends again and create something he considered truly cool.

Falduto stated that School of Rock remains a significant career breakthrough for Black. He believes this fondness for the project explains why Black continues to support Falduto's artistic endeavors after such a long period of time. The actor believes the role allowed Black to pursue comedic work that was directly tied to his music.

Black's involvement in Falduto's music career extends back several years prior to this latest collaboration. In 2020, the Tenacious D member helped produce the music video for Falduto's song God Loves Me Too. This history of support demonstrates a sustained professional relationship that has endured for many years within the entertainment industry.

Falduto revealed that the original School of Rock cast maintains an active group chat twenty-three years after the film's release. He noted that such long-term communication is rare for major motion picture casts. The successful collaboration on the new country EP suggests that the group's dynamic remains strong and open to future creative endeavors together.

The former child actor revealed why Black still stays connected to the film and its cast after all these years. Falduto noted that the bond is rooted in the special nature of the production for the lead star. He emphasized that the project allowed Black to do something he really loved that combined comedy and music.

Multiple former castmates enthusiastically agreed to participate in the new project. Falduto said the idea of turning the lyric into a reunion was enriching because it allowed him to see everybody again. He highlighted that they could make something really cool together using that iconic line.

The announcement comes as fans continue to celebrate the legacy of the 2003 film. The reunion track serves as a testament to the lasting impact of the movie on its cast and audience. It shows that the relationships formed during production have lasted well beyond the initial release.

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Falduto's upcoming EP I Could Be Happy will feature this new track alongside other country songs. The release marks a significant moment for fans of the original film and its music. It also showcases the versatility of the cast members in pursuing new artistic directions.

The group chat mentioned by Falduto remains active despite the decades that have passed. He stated that he does not know of many major motion pictures where the cast still maintains contact. This level of connectivity is unusual in the entertainment industry where projects often lead to isolated careers.

The collaboration highlights the enduring popularity of School of Rock and its characters. Fans have long anticipated any reunion between Black and his former costars. This new musical project satisfies some of that anticipation while offering fresh content.

Falduto's transition from child actor to country singer continues to gain momentum. His previous work with Black has paved the way for this new venture. The support from the lead star adds significant visibility to his upcoming release.

The music video for God Loves Me Too produced by Black remains a popular piece of fan content. It demonstrated the genuine support Black has for his former colleagues. This new song continues that tradition of mutual artistic encouragement.

The release of I Could Be Happy is highly anticipated by fans of both artists. The inclusion of Jack Black on the track makes it a standout project. It bridges the gap between the rock origins of the film and the country genre of the EP.

The success of the original film continues to influence pop culture decades later. New content featuring the cast keeps the franchise relevant in modern media. This collaboration is a prime example of that ongoing cultural impact.

Falduto's interview revealed deep gratitude for the opportunities the film provided. He values the friendships formed during the production above all else. This sentiment is reflected in his willingness to revisit the iconic lyrics for a new song.

The track You're Tacky & I Hate You School of Rock Reunion serves as a bridge between past and present. It allows fans to experience the old magic in a new musical context. The song promises to be a highlight of the upcoming EP.

Black's continued involvement in Falduto's career shows a rare loyalty in Hollywood. The two have maintained a professional and personal connection for many years. This relationship stands out in an industry known for fleeting partnerships.

The announcement has generated excitement among fans of the School of Rock franchise. Social media reactions have been largely positive regarding the reunion. The news has reignited interest in the original soundtrack and the film itself.

Falduto's journey from Billy Fancy Pants to country artist is a unique career path. His ability to leverage his past fame while building a new musical identity is impressive. The collaboration with Black validates his artistic choices.

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The new EP will likely appeal to both older fans of the film and new listeners of country music. The blend of familiar references with original country sounds creates an interesting hybrid. This approach may attract a broader audience to Falduto's music.

The twenty-three-year gap since the film's release makes this reunion particularly special. It demonstrates the longevity of the connections made during production. The cast's willingness to collaborate again speaks volumes about their chemistry.

Jack Black's role in supporting his former colleagues is well documented. He has frequently expressed his love for the School of Rock project. This new song is just the latest example of his enduring support for the cast.

The creative process behind the new track likely involved nostalgia and friendship. Recording together after so many years must have been a unique experience. Falduto's comments suggest that the atmosphere was positive and productive.

The release of the EP marks a new chapter for Brian Falduto's music career. It builds on the foundation laid by his previous collaborations with Black. Fans will be eager to hear how the country genre fits with his acting background.

The enduring popularity of School of Rock ensures that any new content featuring the cast will be well-received. The franchise has a dedicated fan base that follows the individual careers of its members. This reunion is a gift to that loyal audience.

Falduto's candid remarks about his initial reluctance add authenticity to the project. It shows that the decision to collaborate was thoughtful and meaningful. The resulting song reflects a genuine desire to reconnect with old friends.

The track's title is a direct reference to the film that made both stars famous. It serves as a nod to the characters and the story that fans love. This connection to the source material is likely to resonate with viewers.

The collaboration highlights the power of nostalgia in modern entertainment. Audiences respond well to reunions and callbacks to beloved media. This project taps into that sentiment while offering something new.

Falduto's active participation in the entertainment industry continues to thrive. His ability to maintain relevance over two decades is a testament to his talent. The collaboration with Black is a significant milestone in his ongoing career.

The new song will likely become a fan favorite upon its release. The combination of the iconic lyric and country music is a unique proposition. It offers a fresh take on a classic moment from the film.

The relationship between Black and Falduto serves as an example of professional longevity. Their partnership has evolved from on-screen adversaries to musical collaborators. This evolution is a fascinating aspect of their shared history.

The upcoming EP is set to be a significant release in the country music scene. With Black's involvement, it has the potential to reach a wider audience. Falduto is poised to make a strong impact with this new project.

The news of the reunion has already sparked conversations among fans online. Many are excited to hear how the duo will interpret the famous line. The anticipation for the track is building rapidly in the lead-up to the EP release.