Purdue made a program-record 21 three-pointers Friday night against Oakland. Jace Rayl hit the triple that broke the record, which was special for Matt Painter.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The clock in Mackey Arena had 25 seconds left on it when freshman Rivers Knight threw a cross-court pass to senior Jace Rayl.

Purdue needed one more three-pointer to set a new program record. Left wide open, Rayl set his feet and fired up his lone shot attempt of the season. The walk-on from Kokomo was fouled and fell to the floor as he watched the ball soar through the air. Nothing but net.of the night.

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Not only was that the first bucket of the season for the senior walk-on, but it was also the first made field goal of his four-year career in West Lafayette.

"Setting a record by hitting 21 threes, and for him to knock that down, I know his dad and his grandpa would love to be here to see that," head coach Matt Painter said following Purdue's 95-49 win over Oakland. On a night when Purdue made 21 threes and freshman Luke Ertel accounted for eight, Rayl's might be the most memorable.

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Not only did that shot break the record, but it came off the fingertips of a player who has persevered in West Lafayette. It was too perfect that, in the final seconds of Friday night's game against Oakland, the ball found its way into the hands of Rayl. Now, he'll forever be tied to Purdue basketball history.

"Couldn't write it any better," teammate Caden Pierce said. "I mean, Jace is a great guy. For him to hit that shot — it was awesome.

"Purdue Boilermakers head coach Matt Painter watches his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect Painter's connection to the Rayl family dates back to his playing days at Delta High School in Muncie. Jace's grandfather, 1959 Indiana Mr. Basketball Jimmy Rayl, saw the potential in Painter as a player. He made calls to Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue quickly after seeing him play.

"His grandfather was actually the one who picked up the phone when he saw me play as a junior in high school. Called Jud Heathcote, called Bobby Knight, called Gene Keady. That's how far I go back, before he was born," Painter said. Things worked out well for Painter.

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After playing under Keady for four years at Purdue, he returned to West Lafayette in 2005 to take over the program. He's won five Big Ten regular-season championships, three Big Ten Tournament titles, and took his team to the National Championship Game in 2024. All of it started when Jimmy saw Painter's potential as a player as a junior in high school. And on Friday night, Painter watched as Jace knocked down the team's record-breaking three-pointer.

"For us to get the three-point record and for him to hit it, it's pretty cool," he said. "I'm happy for him. " Dustin Schutte is the publisher of Purdue Boilermakers on SI and has spent more than a decade working in sports journalism. His career began in 2013, when he covered Big Ten football.

He remained in that role for eight years before working at On SI to cover the Boilermakers. Dustin graduated from Manchester University in Indiana in 2010, where he played for the men's tennis team.