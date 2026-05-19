Jac Caglianone's Rise in Kansas City Royals Offense

Jac Caglianone has shown promise this season, particularly with his bat speed, hard-hit rate, barrel rate, and average exit velocity. However, his K-rate and whiff rate need improvement, indicating he is fowling a lot when he swings at pitches outside the zone. He also struggles with contact rate and swing-miss rate. Another concern lies in his ability to adjust to left-handed pitchers, as he struggles against lefties in both career and this season. To reach his star potential, he needs to work on his approach to sinkers and curveballs.

May 10, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Jac Caglianone (14) celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium.

While the Royals have not performed the best this season, one of their young bats has taken his first steps into stardom. Jac Caglianone is beginning to put together a solid season that has him as one of the better Royals bats in an anemic offense to start the season. What are the next steps for him to reach his star potential?

Starting with the basic numbers, 'Cags' has slashed .254/.322/.442 for an OPS of .764, which is 200 points over his 2025 OPS. In 2025, his wRC+ was 46, but this season, so far, it currently stands at 111. He looks more comfortable at the plate this season and has made a good amount of adjustments to get off to this start





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Jac Caglianone Kansas City Royals Baseball Savant Profile Bat Speed Hard-Hit Rate Barrel Rate Exit Velocity K-Rate Whiff Rate Lefty Issues

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