Jabari Walker is keeping Sixers’ backup center group afloat and making ‘impactful plays’ for star-studded roster

Walker, a terrific rebounder despite his 6-foot-7 frame, is filling in as the Sixers' backup center while Adem Bona, Dominick Barlow, and Ariel Hukporti are all sidelined.

Jabari Walker knows he is doing his job when he starts to hear “little slick comments” from opposing players about his rebounding.

“Man, stop crashing. ” “I can’t box you out. ” “That’s a respect thing,” Walker said.

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“And people remember that, so that’s what I like to keep doing. ” The 76ers need all the frontcourt help they can get — even from the undersized Walker, whose best skill might be his team’s biggest weakness. Regular backup center Adem Bona is sidelined with a spine injury, small-ball option Dominick Barlow has not yet played this season because of a back issue, and 7-foot newcomer Ariel Hukporti tore his Achilles in his first preseason game.

Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics also was a reminder of Joel Embiid ’s regularly tenuous health, after he fell awkwardly on his ankle late in the first half but returned to the court after the break. Walker is averaging 4.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in eight games played, including nine points and 11 rebounds in 19 minutes in Sunday’s victory over the Chicago Bulls .

And given Bona’s early struggles — the third-year big man is shooting 38.1% from the floor, has committed 26 fouls in nine games, and has a minus-8.9 overall net rating — an argument exists that Walker should remain the 9-3 Sixers’ backup center even when Bona is healthy.

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“He’s continuing to do kind of the same thing,” coach Nick Nurse said of Walker following that Bulls game. “He’s playing hard. … When he’s in there, it’s such a hard defensive rebound for , it slows transition. So those are kind of impactful plays, too.

” The 24-year-old Walker initially seized opportunity during the preseason. With Bona, Barlow, and Hukporti all out, Walker got significant minutes to flash his high-energy style and production on the glass and as a three-point shooter.

Then a knee injury suffered during an Oct. 24 win against the Milwaukee Bucks sidelined Walker for parts of four games. He tried to swiftly alleviate soreness with heavy hydration, holding a two-gallon water jug during a media scrum following a recent shootaround. He even ate raw turmeric to help with inflammation, concluding the taste was “not as bad as I thought it would be.

” “I tried to step up to raw ginger and I didn’t know that was the consistency,” Walker said.

“It burns and it doesn’t even dissolve. You just chew it. I don’t know if I’m going to do the raw ginger, but turmeric, I eat it with my breakfast. ” Even at 6-7 and 235 pounds, rebounding has been Walker’s trademark since he began his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022 and then parlayed a two-way contract with the Sixers into a standard deal last season.

Though he has long considered himself one of the stronger power forwards, shifting to center prompts him to “hit earlier” while aiming to box out larger-framed opponents.

“It’s a big task,” Walker said. “You got to be earlier with your physicality. ” Increased stability and balance in Walker’s core and knees has made him a more effective inside finisher. He has connected on 13 of his 20 two-point attempts, and leads the Sixers in overall field-goal percentage entering Thursday’s home game against the Toronto Raptors.

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And though Walker is only 2-of-8 from three-point range in the early season, he also feels more confident letting it fly. He said during the preseason that he “can’t really even explain how much” form and mental work went into his outside shot this summer.

It particularly paid off during an Oct. 31 win at the Charlotte Hornets when, after Walker misfired on a deep attempt, he got the ball back off an offensive rebound and did not hesitate to launch again for a make.

“A year ago, I don’t know if I would have shot that one again,” Walker said. “Especially with how my legs were feeling. I was tired — that pace was pretty fast. So I noticed the first one was just shorter and I was like, ‘OK, if I could just get some more legs, then I’ll be fine.

’” While Walker acknowledged power forward still feels like his more natural position, he also “loves” playing center. Offensively, he said it requires him to play “a little bit more quarterback” while communicating with ballhandlers such as Tyrese Maxey . Walker’s goal is to read and manipulate defensive coverages into open looks for the Sixers’ primary scorers. Those adjustments are a product of a depleted position group that already faced questions even before the start of this high-profile season.

Hukporti’s preseason injury turned frontcourt depth into a legitimate concern. Then Bona’s early-season play made that concern glaring. And the Sixers might need to temporarily continue with a patchwork group — which includes Dean Wade and LeBron James as small-ball center options — until most players become eligible to be traded on Dec. 15. That could mean more opportunity for Walker.

So he will keep crashing the boards — and drawing more “little slick comments” from opponents irked that he is doing his job.

“It just feels like no one can stop you,” Walker said. “It’s a mindset. It’s not something that people want to deal with all game, and I understand that. ”