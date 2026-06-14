Jaafar Jackson biopic tops $911.9 million, edging toward $1 trillion worldwide

The Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson has become the highest‑grossing music biopic ever, surpassing $911.9 million globally and setting new records in the United States, France, Brazil and Mexico. After a $50 million reshoot prompted by estate concerns, the film continues its international rollout, with its Japanese release poised to push it past the $1 trillion mark, making it only the second film of 2026 to achieve that feat.

The latest installment in the wave of music biopic s has surged past the $911.9 million mark worldwide, cementing its place as the most lucrative film of its kind ever produced.

The Jaafar Jackson led picture has amassed $358.6 million in the United States and $553.3 million across overseas markets, bringing the cumulative total to a staggering $911.9 million. A significant share of the international earnings, $540.5 million, stems from Universal's acquisition of foreign theatrical and ancillary rights, highlighting the strategic partnerships that have amplified the film's reach.

The movie debuted in Japan today, a market that could propel the worldwide tally beyond the $1 trillion threshold, an achievement that would rank it as only the second film of the 2026 calendar year to breach that level after Universal's record‑breaking release that dominated the box office earlier in the year. This milestone follows closely on the heels of another monumental music biopic, which captured $216.6 million domestically and $694.3 million abroad for a total of $910.9 million, and also secured four Academy Awards including best film editing and a best actor prize for Rami Malek.

Both productions share the same producer, Graham King, who has now eclipsed his own previous record for the highest‑grossing music biopic in history. Beyond its impressive financial performance, the film has shattered a succession of records across multiple territories. It posted the largest opening weekend globally ever recorded for a music biopic and now holds the distinction of being the most successful domestic biopic ever released in the United States.

In France, it has overtaken the lifetime earnings of the former box office champion, setting a new benchmark for biographical storytelling in that market, while also achieving record figures in Brazil and Mexico. The success extends to the studio level as well, as Lionsgate reports that this title stands as its highest‑grossing theatrical effort worldwide.

The path to this triumph was not without its challenges; Lionsgate was compelled to allocate $50 million to additional filming after the estate of the celebrated singer raised concerns about a storyline involving a particular accuser, a figure who was never intended to be dramatized in the narrative. These reshoots ultimately contributed to a more refined final product that resonated strongly with audiences around the globe.

The film stars Jaafar Jackson, the nephew of the legendary pop icon, in the lead role, bringing a familial connection that adds depth to the portrayal. Michael Jackson remains one of the most commercially successful recording artists in modern history, with an estimated 350 million records sold worldwide, thirteen chart‑topping singles on the Billboard Hot 100, and the record‑holding best‑selling album that dominated the Billboard 200 for thirty‑seven weeks.

His influence extends to multiple inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, first as a member of the Jackson 5 and later as a solo performer. The biopic not only celebrates his musical legacy but also underscores the enduring appeal of his story, which continues to draw audiences in unprecedented numbers.

As the film rolls out across additional international territories, industry analysts predict that it could soon join the exclusive club of movies that have breached the $1 trillion global box office milestone, further solidifying its place in cinematic and cultural history





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