Ja Nai Wright Announces Permanent Retirement From Television News After WMAR Tenure

Baltimore reporter Ja Nai Wright confirms she is permanently leaving TV news, ending her career at WMAR 2 News and moving on to new pursuits while remaining in the city.

Ja Nai Wright has officially announced her permanent departure from the world of television news, concluding a significant chapter in her professional journey. Her final day on the job was Friday at WMAR 2 News in Baltimore, a station owned by Scripps.

This exit is not merely a change of employers but a complete cessation of her work as a news reporter. Wright clarified that she has no intention of returning to broadcast journalism, effectively closing the book on her career in that specific field. Although she had first expressed the desire to leave the television news industry back in 2023, she felt that the timing was not right for such a major life change at that moment.

Also read Dolphins Week 9 Inactive List: Jalen Tolbert and Jaylen Wright Out Against Lions

Wright Departs On God's Time

Now, however, she feels that the moment has arrived, describing her departure as occurring on what she calls God's time rather than her own. She emphasized that this decision was made by choice and was not a reaction to any recent organizational changes or instability at her station. In a social media post, Wright shared her sentiments, stating that while she is leaving the screen, she is not leaving Baltimore.

Advertisement

She expressed gratitude to her audience for allowing her to share their stories over the years and hinted at future endeavors that will keep her visible in the community, even if not on television. Her career in broadcasting began in 2021 at the Alabama News Network before she moved to WMAR in February 2023, where she served as a reporter until her sudden departure.