Ja Morant Inspired by Mac McClung's Dunk Contest Dominance

Mac McClung's incredible performances in the NBA Dunk Contest have inspired Ja Morant and Giannis Antetokounmpo to potentially join the competition. This could elevate the event to new heights.

With all-star caliber players typically bypassing the NBA 's Dunk Contest , the league offers newer players an opportunity to showcase their hops at All-Star weekend. Guard Mac McClung has become a star at the event for the past three years. Now, the three-time Slam Dunk Champion is inspiring one of the NBA 's most notable dunkers to consider getting in on the competition in the near future.

Ja Morant, a 25-year-old two-time NBA All-Star, puts together a highlight reel of dunks every year, but he hasn't put himself in a position to compete in the contest. While the Dunk Contest draws plenty of attention each year, especially since McClung put together a showstopping performance in a Sixers uniform two seasons ago, Morant would surely take the interest to another level. And the former second-overall pick wants some former slam dunk heavyweights to make their return to the ring as well. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo even felt inspired enough to tease his potential involvement for next season. It's unclear if McClung will look to make NBA history again next year, attempting to become the first player to win the contest four times. If the former Sixer decides to take the slam dunk stage again, maybe the presence of Morant, Antetokounmpo, and others will take the event to the next level





NBA Dunk Contest Mac Mcclung Ja Morant Giannis Antetokounmpo

