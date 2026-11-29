The Portland Trail Blazers have missed Ja Morant for nearly a month due to a left hamstring strain.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectcould be making his return to the floor when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans inside the Moda Center.due to a hamstring strain.

Portland now has to decide whether Morant will start or come off the bench. Luckily for the Blazers, they may not need to make this decision right away, considering how extensive the injury report currently is. Portland Trail Blazers guard Ja Morant greets Memphis Grizzlies coaching staff after a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis is the second game in a row that Lillard has missed due to tightness in his right calf.

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He sat out of the team's previous game against the Golden State Warriors, but the Blazers walked away with a 160-1994 win. In his absence, Jrue Holiday started for him and scored 12 points on 5 of 11 shooting. Holiday was joined by Deni Avdija, Sidy Cissoko, Toumani Camara and Donovan Clingan in the starting lineup, but that could very well change with Morant rejoining the rotation.