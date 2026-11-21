Johnson throws a 21-yard touchdown pass to Eduardo Escobedo with eight seconds left as the Tigers erase a 14-point deficit to beat the Spartans 18-14.

SYLMAR — San Fernando football quarterback Ja’khai Johnson connected with Eduardo Escobedo on a 21-yard touchdown pass with eight seconds remaining to complete a 14-point comeback in an 18-14 victory over Sylmar in the CIF Los Angeles City Section Division II semifinals Friday night.

The third-seeded Tigers will face No. 12 Marquez, which upset top-seeded Jefferson in the other semifinal, for a chance to win their second consecutive Division II championship.

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“I never in my mind thought my team was doing anything but winning this game,” Johnson said. “I never doubted my team. This feels like a blessing. ” On the winning play, Escobedo appeared headed out of bounds near the 8-yard line after making the catch.

Instead, he kept his feet inbounds, cut toward the end zone and scored to give San Fernando its first lead of the game. The Tigers trailed 14-0 in the third quarter before Johnson sparked the comeback, accounting for all three of San Fernando’s touchdowns. Johnson got the Tigers on the scoreboard with a 21-yard touchdown run after improvising on a broken play. He later connected with Bryce Robinson on a 37-yard touchdown pass to cut into Sylmar’s lead.

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“He’s special,” Sylmar coach Evander Williams said. “We knew on defense we didn’t want to chase him. If you chase the guy he’s gonna create some lanes. We chased him tonight, and he made those lanes.

” The victory also avenged San Fernando’s 36-28 regular-season loss to its Valley Mission League rival on Oct. 16.

“The last time we had four turnovers, gave up two safeties and had a lot of bad snaps,” San Fernando interim coach Johnny Sanders said. “When we looked at the film, we didn’t think we needed to change much. Our offense gave them 20 points. Our defense played a great game last time, and it played a great game tonight.

” Sylmar quarterback Tim Tanner Jr. threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Daniel Flores and added a 13-yard touchdown run.

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“They put us in a lot of 3rd and long tonight,” Williams said. “We didn’t win first and second downs and that kind of hurt us. They put us way behind the sticks on third downs and then won those down too. ” San Fernando defeated Cleveland 21-14 to capture last season’s Division II championship and leaned on that experience to secure another trip to the title game.

“We knew we could get here, we knew what we wanted, and we went and got it,” Sanders said. “Now it’s championship time. ”