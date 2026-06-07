J.T. Poston seizes control at the Memorial to build a 4-shot lead

J.T. Poston took a commanding lead at the Memorial after a stellar performance with his wedge. He finished the rain-delayed third round with a 69, building a four-shot lead.

At least 12 people shot at an Ohio festival and a search for suspects is still ongoing, police sayJudge tosses Kennedy Center suit against musician who canceled Christmas Eve showGolden Tempo wins the 158th running of the Belmont Stakes after winning the Kentucky DerbySenior British royals gather as King Charles' nephew marries nurse Harriet SperlingAP Entertainment WireBroken speaker?

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureApple's 50-year odyssey has redefined technology, pop culture and comeback storiesThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa

Finicky zipper? Anticonsumerist Repair Cafes urge you to fix it instead of pitch itA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraNipper, stay!

The future of a beloved dog statue on a New York warehouse is up in the airBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionWorld Cup stadiums earn prestigious certifications as green buildings before matches beginBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAccessorize with earplugs at this summer's concerts so you can enjoy more music in the futureApple's 50-year odyssey has redefined technology, pop culture and comeback storiesThe electric guitar spawned garage bands, rock-god dreams — and generations of popular music4 years running, Southern Baptists weigh tightening ban on churches with women pastorsLas fuerzas armadas de EU esperan claridad del Pentágono tras vaivenes de Trump en Europa





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