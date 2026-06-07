J. Rey, Guapdad 4000, H3Rizon Headline 4th Annual 'Filipino Forces' Event in Los Angeles: 'Heritage in High Definition'

The 4th Annual Filipino Forces Feast and Fiesta in L.A. celebrated the extraordinary impact of Filipinos across music, business, and beyond.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Silk butterfly sleeves flare out under string lights, the warm tempo of tagalog embraces the night air, and there’s a profound sense of belonging that comes with joining a party where joy is the thing being celebrated.

Looking around at the crowd, with slick reimagingings of the Barong Tagalog and the sublime silhouettes of the terno, it’s clear that we’re all very happy to be here. Once a year, Filipinos leaders across industries — music, film, fashion, politics, science, sports, and beyond — gather for Filipino Forces Feast and Fiesta, a recognition of our achievements and how far we’ve come as a community.

Founder Rembrandt Flores recently held the 4th annual Filipino Forces in West Hollywood at the Wheelhouse, joined by singer J. Rey, Bay Area rapper Guapdad 4000, actress Kristin Villanueva , Miss Universe 2022 and fashion designer R’Bonney Nola, girl group H3Rizon, rapper-producer P-Lo, and more.

The event’s host committee is a powerhouse in itself with Flores collaborating with Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona; Lena Salatinjants, Sr. Director, Nike Celebrity and Entertainment Marketing; Co-founder of Cousin Music, Marisa Pizarro; and Melissa Magsaysay, the host behind theFollowing a four-course dinner by Sampa Chef Josh Espinosa, where calamansi ricotta and key-lime pie adorned with 24k gold for good measure made their way to the table, guests shared their stories of how they challenged and celebrated what it meant to be Filipino. For Flores, what “began as a dinner to bring together Filipinos I admire has evolved into a platform that celebrates the extraordinary impact in our community,” he tells.

The publicist, who sported a custom barong pinned with a Jewelmer brooch fashioned into the shape of the Philippines, emphasizes that, “Filipino Forces is about honoring those who have opened doors, amplifying those creating the future, and reminding the world that Filipino culture is one of the most influential and dynamic forces shaping global conversation today. ” J. Rey — who has toured with the Black Eyed Peas since 2018 as their lead singer, traveling the world alongside will.i.am, APL.

DE. AP and Taboo — says an event like Filipino Forces “feels like home,” reflecting on her journey from her hometown in San Pedro, Laguna to Los Angeles. J. Rey, who is Filipino and African American, is currently working on new music, which she says reflects her roots, describing the songs as “soulful, empowering, resilient. ” “I am a proud Filipino.

That’s the first thing I tell people: I’m from the Philippines. I carry that with me as a form of giving back to the parents and the family that raised me,” she says. Guapdad, meantime, says the invitation “felt really special to me, not just as an entertainer and businessman, but as someone who is both Black American and Filipino. ”Michael Jackson Child Sexual-Abuse Allegations: A Timeline“I love inclusion.

I love representation,” he continues.

“To see other Blasians there, like Aleali May, J Rey Soul of Black Eyed Peas, and fellow Bay Area people like P-Lo, made it feel even more personal,” he says, before adding, “It always feels like heritage in high definition. ” As the night unfolds, the party goes into high pitch, courtesy of Donner Music, and suddenly — but not unexpectedly — someone comes out singing and raises a speaker box into the air.

Like all good Filipino parties, it looks like the night is just getting started with some karaoke.

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