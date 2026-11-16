J.R. Todd Pulls Off Impossible NHRA Funny Car Comeback

Todd came from 104 points behind to win the Pomona finale and his second championship, completing a nitro title sweep for Kalitta Motorsports.

For weeks, NHRA Funny Car leader Matt Hagan had been looking over his shoulder, calculating what both he and No. 2-ranked Jordan Vandergriff had to do in the Countdown to the Championship.

And few really thought third-place J.R. Todd had much of a chance to earn a second championship. But Hagan’s and Vandergriff’s mistakes in qualifying for the In-N-Out Burger Finals and in eliminations, coupled with Todd’s strength during time trials and his flawless march through four rounds of action Sunday, enabled Todd to come from 104 points off the pace to barge to his second championship.

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Todd needed to win the race to earn the championship, which he did against Dan Wilkerson, who was seeking his first victory. Meanwhile Hagan’s hopes were dashed, then resuscitated with Vandergriff’s Round 2 loss, forcing him to anxiously wait out the final-round results—ultimately to be crushed again. Todd’s Top Fuel colleagues Shawn Langdon and Doug Kalitta assured their organization a title in the dragster class. Langdon won the championship, Kalitta the final.

So Todd’s triumph in the DHL Toyota Supra allowed Kalitta Motorsports to join John Force Racing and Don Schumacher Racing, the only other teams to win championships in both Top Fuel and Funny Car in the same season. J.R. Todd gets congratulated by Top Fuel teammate at Kalitta Motorsports—and fellow NHRA champion—Shawn Langdon.

“Man, this goes to show that I feel like I drive for the greatest organization out here. That Top Fuel final, that was nasty. Congrats to both our dragsters. Nobody expected the DHL car to be here in this position.

And I said all along, just give us a shot and anything can happen. And the stars aligned today,” Todd said.

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“I’d rather be lucky than good any day. ”“We definitely got the breaks that we needed. I’m going to say thank-you to Connie Kalitta for giving me a chance in 2014. This has been a dream come true, working here, and I love it here.

Everybody involved. It’s been pretty grim the last handful of years, probably since 2018 . I haven’t been the best person to be around, but this just makes it worth it,” Todd said. Wilkerson had stunned everyone in the opening round, eliminating points leader Matt Hagan.

Wilkerson is a close friend of Alex Conaway, one of Hagan’s key crew members, and Wilkerson said following that feat, “It’s crazy how you make friends out here. You hate doing that stuff to ‘em , but you love doing that stuff to ‘em at the same time. It’s almost more fun to win against your friends. Hate that for those guys.

If J.R. Todd keeps going on, I’m going to have to hurt some more friends’ feelings. ”After the semifinals, Todd said, “We’re definitely living right over there in the DHL pit. Coming into today, we had a shot.

That’s all you can ask for is to have a chance. And I kept saying anything can happen. This race, it seems like it produces some crazy magic, kind of like Indy does. We’re trying to create our own magic and just stay in our own lane, quietly creeping up on this thing.

And now we got a chance at it. So we come this far. Don’t give up now. ”After he lost to Wilkerson, Hagan said he was “just obviously totally dejected.

Dang, that stings, but that’s drag racing, man. And at the end of the day, big picture, I guess my crew chief, he said it doesn’t really change your life one way or another. I don’t know. It feels like it does.

But proud of my guys—Mike Knudson, second year tuning the car, all my guys wrenching on the car. They do a great job. Yeah, that sucks. There’s no way around it, but glory goes to God.

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And it wasn’t meant for us to be today. So we’ll just sit back and watch. ”As he was figuring he should pack up and leave, top rival Vandergriff lost to John Force Racing teammate Alexis DeJoria. More than a few arched an eyebrow at this match-up, wondering if DeJoria would help out here JFR mate.

But they raced heads-up, she beat him, and that squashed Vandergriff’s hopes of winning the Funny Car championship in just his first season of driving in it. Vandergriff said that when he leaves Pomona, he’ll “walk out of here with my chin up. This was the opportunity that I wanted for so long. And to even be this close, it’s surpassed my wildest imaginations.

But I want it. I got a little taste of success. I wanted it. I want it.

I’m so close. But for a new team this year, Chris Cunningham, Jason Bbunker, all of my guys, Cornwell Quality Tools, thank you. Making my dreams come true, we’re this close . We got this close first year, but we raced.

We race here at John Force Racing. We took it to the stripe, and Alexis won. I wouldn’t want to win in any other way. So here’s to next year.

”DeJoria said after racing her teammate, “I didn’t have any nerves at all. I had a good talk with John Force before this run, and he just said, ‘You know what? Either way, one of us is going to lose, but we all win in the end. ’ And John Force is winning, no matter what today.

We got past second round, and they’re a great team . They’ve gotten a lot of diamond Wallys out there, and their time will be coming for a championship, I’m sure. He’s a really good driver. He’s doing a great job this year.

”Susan Wade has lived in the Seattle area for 40 years, but motorsports is in the Indianapolis native’s DNA. She has emerged as one of the leading drag-racing writers with nearly 30 seasons at the racetrack, focusing on the human-interest angle. She was the first non-NASCAR recipient of the prestigious Russ Catlin Award and has covered the sport for the Chicago Tribune, Newark Star-Ledger, and Seattle Times. She has contributed to Autoweek as a freelance writer since 2016.