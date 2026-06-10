J.P. Rosenbaum Opens Up About Dating Life and Co-Parenting with Ashley Hebert

J.P. Rosenbaum discusses his current relationship status, his experiences in the dating world, and his co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Ashley Hebert during an Instagram Q&A. The former couple, who met on 'The Bachelorette' and married in 2012, continues to maintain a friendly and supportive relationship for the sake of their two children.

J.P. Rosenbaum , 49, recently opened up about his dating life and co-parenting relationship with ex-wife Ashley Hebert during an Instagram Q&A. When asked if he was currently seeing anyone, Rosenbaum admitted that he usually avoids such questions but revealed that he's not in a relationship at the moment.

He described his dating experiences over the past couple of years as a 'roller coaster'. Rosenbaum shared a clip from his vacation in Oahu, Hawaii, with Hebert and their two children, Fordham and Essex, captioning it 'Divorcees that vacation together...

', indicating a friendly and supportive co-parenting relationship. Rosenbaum expressed mixed feelings about being single, stating that while he prefers being with someone, he doesn't 'need' the legal aspect of marriage. He still believes in finding his 'happily ever after' and maintains a good co-parenting relationship with Hebert, focusing on what's best for their children. The couple, who met on 'The Bachelorette' season 8 and married in 2012, announced their separation in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2021. They share two children, Fordham (11) and Essex (9)





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J.P. Rosenbaum Ashley Hebert Co-Parenting Dating Life The Bachelorette

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