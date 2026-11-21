Analysis by Matthew Boyle and Johnson reveals that nearly half of non-graduate Trump 2024 voters skipped the midterms, impacting Republican results despite historical turnout patterns.

Recent polling data from J.L. Partners has revealed significant turnout disparities among Donald Trump 2024 voters during the recent midterm elections. According to analysis presented on Breitbart News Saturday with host Matthew Boyle, the firm found that 35 percent of Trump 2024 voters did not vote in the midterm elections. Additionally, the data showed that eight percent of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats instead. These figures highlight a complex dynamic within the Republican coalition as the party assesses its electoral performance.

J.L. Partners Polling Data Breakdown

The core statistics from J.L. Partners indicate a sharp decline in engagement among specific demographic groups that were crucial to previous victories. The polling numbers show that turnout had such a big impact that it gives some hope for Republicans, because midterms are a very different type of electorate. A different voter comes out, and in this cycle, it was the Trump voter that really didn't come out. This trend was particularly pronounced among the base that delivered Trump that win more than 10 years ago, specifically non-graduates and those without college degrees.

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Johnson, commenting on the specific demographics, noted that 46 percent of non-graduates who voted Trump in 2024, nearly half, didn't turn out in the midterm elections this year. Rural voters also saw a significant drop, with 39 percent not turning out. Furthermore, voters over 65, saw a 44 percent non-turnout rate. Johnson emphasized that they were really looking at that sort of original base of Trump not coming out in the midterms, which represents a distinct shift from the mobilization strategies of the past.

Turnout Dynamics and Voter Sentiment

While the lack of turnout is viewed as a bad thing for Republicans and a key driver behind that bad result, there are nuanced explanations for why these voters stayed home. Johnson explained that when it comes to a presidential election, and perhaps if there's a nominee that the president is fully behind, you could see a world in which those voters actually come out again. The situation suggests that the absence of a high-stakes presidential race may have dampened enthusiasm among the core base that typically relies on higher-profile races for motivation.

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On a more charitable interpretation, Johnson pointed out that there is a sense that some of these voters don't ever vote in midterms. He stated that they just vote in presidential elections, and for a lot of them there is that pattern. Other factors included voters feeling like they didn't have time, or they had other things to do. Many simply didn't really know about the election, or they didn't really worry about Congress. This element of apathy or structural voting habits contributes to the lower numbers without necessarily indicating active opposition to the party.

Economic Concerns and Future Implications

On the more concerning side for Republicans, Johnson highlighted that turnout is also persuasion. You have to persuade people to come and turn out. The voters felt like, particularly on cost of living and inflation, gas prices, that they didn't feel like Republicans were working for them or were doing the right job for them. This suggests that economic dissatisfaction played a role in the decision to abstain from voting, rather than a complete ideological shift away from the party.

Johnson acknowledged that it was a tough result but noted that if the results were determined by huge numbers of switchers, he would be more concerned. The fact remains that 35 percent of Trump 2024 voters didn't vote in the midterm elections, and eight percent of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats. Understanding whether these voters are permanently lost or merely disengaged due to midterm fatigue and economic frustration will be critical for Republican strategy in upcoming elections.