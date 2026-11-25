Bloomsbury releases new Pocket Potter hardbacks for Albus Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood. These 32-page illustrated editions follow earlier character books, expanding the Wizarding World collection.

Publisher Bloomsbury has officially released two new hardback titles in the Pocket Potters series, adding iconic characters Albus Dumbledore and Luna Lovegood to the collection. These 32-page books were published on February 24, offering fans updated insights into the lives of these beloved figures from the Harry Potter universe. The release comes as a significant addition to the franchise's expanding merchandise and literary extensions, providing new material for collectors and new readers alike.

Pocket Potters Series Expansion Details

The February 24 launch of the Dumbledore and Lovegood books follows the August 2025 release of similar volumes dedicated to Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger. Each book in this series focuses on specific character arcs and memorable moments from the original novels, condensed into a compact 32-page format. This strategy allows readers to explore niche aspects of the Wizarding World without committing to full-length novels, making them ideal gifts or stocking fillers.

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Illustrated Stories and Character Focus

Paola Escobar provides the illustrations for the new Albus Dumbledore book, which invites readers into the headmaster's office at Hogwarts. Inside, the narrative explores details such as Dumbledore's phoenix, Fawkes, and lists some of his favorite things, offering a more personal glimpse into the wizard's life. The Luna Lovegood volume, illustrated by Helen Brady, delves into her unique interests, including her father's magazine, The Quibbler, and her fascination with mythical creatures like the Crumple-Horned Snorkack.

Bloomsbury Franchise Strategy and Growth

Bloomsbury's decision to expand the Pocket Potters line reflects a broader strategy to capitalize on the enduring popularity of J.K. Rowling's intellectual property. By releasing small, character-specific hardbacks, the publisher ensures a steady stream of new products for the market. This approach complements other recent franchise expansions, including illustrated editions of the original seven novels and full-cast audiobooks, creating multiple entry points for parents introducing the series to younger generations.

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New Releases and Holiday Timing

The timing of the February 24 release positions these books well for future holiday shopping seasons, particularly Christmas. With HBO's adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone scheduled to arrive on Christmas Day, interest in the Wizarding World is at a peak. These new Pocket Potters titles serve as appropriate stocking fillers for fans of all ages, bridging the gap between the original books and new media adaptations.

Upcoming Character Book Developments

The success of the initial character books for Harry, Ron, and Hermione paved the way for the inclusion of Dumbledore and Lovegood in the Pocket Potters series. Each book maintains a consistent format, focusing on the character's perspective and key moments from the original story. This methodical expansion allows Bloomsbury to gradually cover more characters, ensuring that fans can collect volumes dedicated to their favorite members of the Hogwarts community.