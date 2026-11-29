The Broncos have some big roster decisions to make.

The one-game suspension of Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has been automatically lifted. After the Broncos' 27-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Dobbins's suspension was lifted on Saturday..

" It's safe to assume Dobbins wasn't happy about his role being reduced to just one snap — a career low — against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11, but we don't know what exactly precipitated his team discipline. Each of the preceding games before Week 11 saw Dobbins post a career-low snap number.

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Mum's been the word at Broncos HQ on exactly what conduct of his was detrimental, but we know he hasn't been happy with his role being subsumed by rookie running back Jonah Coleman. Coleman had 62 snapsColeman carried the ball 15 times for just 26 yards , but he was also the Broncos' most-targeted player, catching eight passes on 10 targets for 46 yards.