One of the knocks on J.J. McCarthy during his relatively brief time with the Vikings was his inability to throw anything other than a fastball.

His big-time throw rate and average depth of target rate are in the upper tier among starting quarterbacks. , McCarthy expertly floated the ball over cornerback Trey Amos and into the hands of rookie Malachi Fields for a 25-yard completion.

Before he ever arrived in a trade to the Giants, McCarthy last offseason worked on his touch down the field with his quarterback coach, John Beck. The intention of those drills in Orange County, Calif. , was to add some finesse to his passes rather than attempt high-velocity throws when a lighter touch was needed.

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“I feel like growing up in Chicago, obviously the Windy City, there’s a lot of times where you’d cut it through that wind, and that was my way of doing it as a younger kid,’’ McCarthy said. “And then also, in the offseason, you can’t go outside. So, we were confined to spaces that only have 15-20-foot ceilings. So, it was something that I really had to grow in and develop in.

’’J.J. McCarthy talks with reporters earlier this week at the Giants’ practice facility.

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“To really make it concrete and have that feel consistently, it was pretty hard,’’ he said. “It’s even harder when you’ve got guys steamrolling, trying to break you and different guys that are running at different speeds, and there’s so many factors that go into that touch. ’’off the Eagles practice squad because “we feel like we need a spark’’ on kickoff and punt returns, according to special teams coordinator Chris Horton.

This is Gipson’s third appearance on the Giants roster — he was on and off the team twice in 2025 — and he has averaged 25.9 yards on 51 career kickoff returns and 9.1 yards on 74 punt returns. The risk here is that Gipson has 12 fumbles in 41 games, losing five of them.

“I truly believe that no player is the same player until he shows you he’s the same player,’’ Horton said. “So, it’s our job to go out there and allow him to grow from those things that might have set him back. But I also know that this guy, when that ball has not been on the ground, he’s made teams pay.

’’ This will be the Jaguars debut for two starting defensive players acquired at the trade deadline: safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. This is the second time the Giants will face Davis this season. He had three tackles , one sack and one quarterback hit for the Eagles on Nov. 8 in their 19-11 loss in Philadelphia.

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“What I really hope to see is for them to obviously know what they’re doing and have that be priority No. 1 — alignment, assignment, communication — from that standpoint,’’said. “And then just go cut it loose, let it rip, go be you. Go be who got you here. The type of player you are.

You don’t need to do anything special because it’s your first game as a Jaguar. We just need you to be you, and that’s probably going to be good enough. ”