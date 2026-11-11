J.J. McCarthy puts end to any Giants hip injury speculation

Two days after he suffered a hip pointer, J.J. McCarthy skipped over all the “Will he or won’t he play?” drama.

, miss a 14-play offensive series while getting treated in the locker room and limp through the final 16 minutes of a win against the Eagles, Giants quarterback J.J.

McCarthy skipped over all the “Will he or won’t he play? ” drama and was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy practices on Nov. 10, 2026.for the Giants on Thursday against the Commanders“I feel really good,” McCarthy said.

Also read Giants Expect J.J. McCarthy and Cam Skattebo Back for Thursday Night vs. Commanders

“Just being able to have a great team around me, so fortunate here and outside of the facility. It adapts every week to the aches and pains, and I felt like we did a really good job so far, and we’ve got to continue.

“The importance is to be out there as much as I possibly can. No matter what happens, no matter what narratives one can draw, it’s being out there with my brothers and doing whatever I can to help the team be successful. ” Rookie CB Colton Hood dislocated a finger during the opening minutes of practice. He left the field with a trainer holding his left hand and later wore a splint in the locker room.

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“He was doing a pooch punt early in practice and landed on his finger and got dislocated,” Harbaugh said. “So they had to go in , but it was a tough one to get back in, so it took a while, but he’ll be fine.

” that the Vikings — who traded him for a fifth-round pick in September — dealt a third-round pick to reacquire Kirk Cousins after realizing that neither Kyler Murray nor Carson Wentz would lead them to the promised land. Cousins left the Vikings in free agency a month before McCarthy was drafted in 2024.

“Kirk Cousins? He’s going back,” McCarthy said.

“I wish him nothing but the best of luck, and I know he’s loved in that building, so he’ll be a great fit. ” WR Charlie Jones , WR Darnell Mooney and RB Cam Skattebo were upgraded to full participants.