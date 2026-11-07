J.J. McCarthy must seize his Giants lifeline and bury Eagles demons

New Giants starting QB J.J. McCarthy looks to lead 4-2-1 New York to victory and snap a 13-game losing streak in Philadelphia against the Eagles.

John Harbaugh has gifted him this new lease on his NFL life, and there is no better place than this hostile place called the Linc for him to show that he is no one-hit wonder in his new job asMore than anyone now, it is on J.J.

McCarthy to keep the fortunes of the team that has rescued him on a trajectory to its first NFC East title since 2011. More than anyone now, it is on J.J. McCarthy to put an end to this 13-game streak of failure and humiliation here that has followed the Giants back up the Turnpike, the haunting sound of “Fly, Eagles! Fly!

Also read Eagles vs. Giants predictions: Our writers pick a winner for Week 9

” accompanying them all the way back to 1925 Giants Drive, all the way back to Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin. New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy reacts after a play against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026, at Reliant Stadium in Houston. Jonathan Greenard #52 and Jalen Carter #98 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a sack against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Md.

Advertisement

, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026.