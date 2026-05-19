J.D. Vance's Personal Connection to the Mosque Shooting, Investigators Seized Dozens of Weapons

Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, who was born and raised in San Diego, knew people who attended the mosque where three people were killed on Monday. They expressed their condolences and condemned all violence in the United States. Investigators executed search warrants at residences associated with the mosque and seized numerous firearms. Beloved mosque worker Mansoor Kaziha, known as Abdul Aziz, is remembered as a pillar of the community for 40 years serving at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Dozens of weapons were seized in the investigation.

Vice President JD Vance revealed his and his wife Usha's connection to the mosque where two teenage gunmen killed three people. The community center was very close to the restaurant they visited regularly and her family lived in San Diego .

Vance texted her to ask if she knew anyone involved in the shooting. She replied that she did, as her family and friends attended the mosque. Authorities had already been on the lookout for the two youths as their mother had reported a run-away with weapons and the vehicle. Investigators had executed search warrants and were piecing together the investigation.

Investigators seized dozens of weapons at residences associated with the mosque and the electronic devices of the subjects





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San Diego Killing Radicalized Guns Mosque Investigators Focused Search Warrants Electronic Devices Attack Seized Death Condemned Division Loved Ones Miss Second Suspect Medallist Displayed Nazi Symbol Took Parts From Roles Heavy Involvement Seized Firearms

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