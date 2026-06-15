J.Crew CMO Julia Collier on Marketing Americana in Modern Times

As J.Crew continues its Camp Crew campaign rollout, the CMO talks to Vogue Business about striking the right chord in 2026.

Last week, guests including creative director Terrence O’Connor, gallerist Hannah Traore, and actor Yesly Dimate spent two days in New York’s Adirondack mountains. They were at Camp Crew, the adult summer camp that’s the backdrop for J.Crew ’s latest brand trip and campaign.

Chief marketing officer Julia Collier conceived the concept — but she didn’t join the guests for the canoe races, dockside swims, and sunset boat rides.was that not having an official brand representation there allowed for people to connect in a way more authentic way,” Collier says.

“I felt quite strongly about there not being a me, or an Olympia , to take it outside of that traditional brand trip thing. ” Collier jokes that she couldn’t help but micromanage from afar. The trip was part of a larger campaign she had conceived around the 250th anniversary of the United States.

“It’s impossible to ignore America 250,” she says. “Whilst we don’t think it’s right for us to align closely with it, it is an important moment to recognize that we are an American brand and we’re very proud of that. And what we represent to people is a part of America that is nostalgic.

” The resulting marketing initiative was a multi-pronged effort that involved an initial campaign featuring 2010s supermodels — all former Victoria’s Secret Angels — in a summer camp setting; the Camp Crew brand trip; and pop-ups and activations in Chicago , Georgetown , New Jersey , and Nashville . The limited-edition Camp Crew capsule collection is available to buy at each activation.

Photo: Courtesy of J.Crew It’s a reflection of British-born Collier’s approach to marketing since she joined the all-American brand as CMO at the beginning of 2025 after five years at Skims, four of which she spent as SVP of brand marketing. She joined at a moment when J.Crew was back on the rise, in both financials and the cultural conversation, following the brand’s 2020 bankruptcy filing.

Under CEO Libby Wadle, who took the helm in November 2020, J.Crew has once again established itself as a modern American player. But J.Crew is now competing in a scene that’s more saturated than the days of J.Crew’s famous catalogs, as brands like Gap and Abercrombie claw back their once-huge market share, and the Zaras of the world continue their push upmarket, all bolstered by buzzy campaigns with big talent in front of and behind the camera.

Collier’s job is to make J.Crew stand out from the crowd with a modern marketing playbook that utilizes — but also pushes beyond — the nostalgia factor. Since joining J.Crew, Collier has built hype around J.Crew’s clothes and collaborations by leaning into the brand’s heritage, without resting on its laurels. Camp Crew is the brand’s latest initiative that endeavors to strike a balance.

“Even if you have all the money in the world, what you don’t have is people’s attention all the time,” she says. “You have to pick your moments. ” Here’s how she picks them. Photo: Courtesy of J.CrewWhat consumers want from J.Crew, Collier argues, is nostalgia.

It’s what she’s learned from trawling J.Crew Reddit threads, where users pine for old J.Crew catalogs as much as they do, like the brand’s “OG Cece flats” and “original pullover anoraks”. But too much nostalgia. The way J.Crew opts to do so, while continuing to scale and grow as a brand, is through its imagery.

“It’s less about leveraging nostalgia and more about the emotion that’s attached to that. It is comfort, it is reliability, and it is something very universally human that I like to tap into,” Collier says.

“It’s why that Instagram account is so popular,” she adds, nodding to the @lostjcrew Instagram account, which resurfaces old J.Crew catalogs. Harkening back to the past is not without tension. In casting a bevy of 2015 Victoria’s Secret Angels — Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skriver, Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, and Taylor Hill — the brand risks falling into the traps of VS itself, harkening back to a time when brands didn’t concern themselves with now-baseline expectations of inclusivity.

But, Collier argues, it’s about bringing the ‘then’ into the ‘now’.

“I looked to them in 2015 as the pinnacle of cool,” she says. Featuring them, together, in 2026 works only when the shoot makes it feel contemporary, she argues, from the set to the styling to the water balloons used. It could almost be in an old J.Crew catalog — but the cut of the bikini, or the shoes on the models’ feet, suggests otherwise.

Americana is also a tougher sell in 2026 than it was during J.Crew’s early-2000s heyday, but Collier is focused on the positives.

“I keep going back to the optimism of America. Especially as an English person, that’s how I look at America — through these rose-tinted shades sometimes. ”While navigating nostalgia is all about striking a fine balance, when it comes to the Americana of it all, Collier is wary of trying to do too much, even as division in the US means many brands are scrambling to speak to different subsets.

“If we are strict with ourselves around our brand pillars when it comes to America — confidence, optimism, ease — you can build really passionate communities around that,” she says. “Marketing in America today is about policing yourself a little bit with what you want to stand for and what you want to put out in terms of being ‘an American brand’. If you try to say too much, as we know as consumers, you’re not saying anything at all.

We are hit with so much from brands that are trying to be so many things. ”J.Crew may have been built on catalogs, but these days, it’s a marketing machine, rotating through a roster of talent, collaborations, and brand trips to project the brand into the mainstream, especially amongst younger audiences.

While at Skims, Collier aimed to cast talent that would spur the reaction ‘I can’t believe they did Skims’, resulting in campaigns featuring everyone from Lana del Rey to Usher to breakoutstars.

“We were always trying to prove ourselves,” she says. At J.Crew, the 40-year-strong foundation is in place, so talent is a different type of lever. It’s leveraged to appeal to the younger generation, whether to capture their attention with a slew of 2010s models or to pique their interest with up-and-comers like actors Molly Gordon and Benito Skinner, both of whom featured in the brand’s Rollneck campaign at the end of last year.

“You have this initial frame of reference that is in the past, and it’s through casting contemporary people, or doing something newsworthy with a reunion, or whatever it may be, that takes it forward,” Collier says. Collaborations are underscored by a similar ethos. J.Crew has collaborated with independent designers from Maryam Nassir Zadeh to Christopher John Rogers, and last year enlisted five indie New York designers to remix the classic Rollneck sweater, bringing a new, fashion-y audience to J.Crew.

Larger collabs with entities like US Ski & Snowboard, on the flip side, are about driving hype among a large consumer base through crossovers that the brand builds out through storytelling campaigns . Trips are the most restrained lever. Collier keeps them small, short, and ultra-curated, designed to round out the world of whatever it is they’re pushing .

Both in Puglia last year and upstate New York this year, attendees were relatively niche, known in their circles but not necessarily far beyond. Collier isn’t inviting the career influencer with tens of millions of followers; she’s looking to New York’s creative community, bringing in creators whose work extends beyond social media. Is this limiting?

“Our existing audience wants something specific from J.Crew. My goal is never to alienate them — that would be disastrous. They should always feel included. But with these types of activations, it’s really with the goal of acquisition.

” As with the indie brand collaborations, J.Crew is targeting a young, tapped-in consumer who is as interested in the personalities on the trip as they are in the vintage-y American aesthetic . Consumers want in. Camp Crew may be wrapping soon, but Collier has seen comments asking whether they can come and visit. “Maybe next year,” she says.





voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

J.Crew

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Science news this week: El Niño arrives, the Artemis III crew are revealed, a 'cold blob' expands across the Atlantic, and a forgotten note from Richard Feynman gets decipheredJune 13, 2026: Our weekly roundup of the latest science in the news, as well as a few fascinating articles to keep you entertained over the weekend

Read more »

Paramount+ Unleashes Thrilling June Lineup: The Agency Season 2, Rubble & Crew, and MoreCatch the intense CIA drama The Agency Season 2, the fun Rubble & Crew Season 3, Daniel Day-Lewis in Nine, and the horror-comedy Piranha starting June 17 on Paramount+.

Read more »

Toyota Stages Stunning Comeback to Win Le MansEarly setbacks couldn't stop the No. 7 crew from reclaiming endurance racing’s biggest prize.

Read more »

Playing against Mother Nature, the Rockies grounds crew is always game day readyFrom hail storms to hot temperatures, the Rockies grounds crew knows Mother Nature can throw plenty of curve balls. Reporter Maggy Wolanske heard how they handle these conditions.

Read more »