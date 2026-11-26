J.C. Staff delivers spectacular action in its latest Shonen Jump adaptation on Crunchyroll, reversing years of quality decline seen in previous seasons of the franchise.

J.C. Staff has firmly reclaimed its standing in the anime industry with a current Shonen Jump adaptation airing weekly on Crunchyroll. The studio recently delivered one of the coolest fight sequences of 2026, showcasing animation quality that rivals high-budget theatrical releases. This latest effort stands in stark contrast to the production struggles that plagued earlier entries in the franchise, particularly under different studio leadership.

Animation Quality Exceeds Expectations in 2026

The latest episode features an extended action sequence lasting approximately six to seven minutes, marking a significant technical achievement. Throughout this segment, the animation reaches its peak, delivering spectacular visuals that exceed typical television anime standards. This performance demonstrates that J.C. Staff is fully capable of producing high-quality action content when resources are appropriately allocated.

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Production History Involving Madhouse and BANDAI NAMCO

Previously, fans criticized J.C. Staff for the declining quality in the second and third seasons of the same franchise. The second season was notably worse than the first, while the third season, which took six years to release, appeared even more degraded. However, the original project was initially handled by Madhouse before scheduling conflicts forced the director, Shingo Natsume, to leave for other commitments.

BANDAI NAMCO Production Committee Decisions

The shift to J.C. Staff occurred because the production committee, led by BANDAI NAMCO, wanted to capitalize on the first season's success without waiting for Madhouse's original team. Consequently, J.C. Staff took over the project under strict budget and time constraints. The committee never prioritized the project sufficiently, refusing to wait for Madhouse's schedule or provide adequate resources to the new studio.

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Freelance Team Dynamics Under Shingo Natsume

J.C. Staff currently relies on a team of freelancers working under director Shingo Natsume rather than a permanent internal staff. This flexible production model has allowed for high-quality output in the current season, contrasting sharply with the rigid limitations imposed during previous iterations. The success of this approach highlights the importance of staffing stability and creative freedom in anime production.

Future Outlook for the Series and 2027 Projects

While the current season shows marked improvement, concerns remain about long-term consistency given the reuse of promotional materials from Part 1 for Part 2. Meanwhile, Shueisha has announced a new Shonen Jump anime confirmed for a 2027 release, featuring a first look trailer that generated immediate interest. The industry watches closely to see if J.C. Staff can maintain this new standard across future projects.