J Balvin's 'Chimba de Smoothie' Makes History with Erewhon Collaboration

Colombian singer J Balvin has partnered with Erewhon to create a limited-edition smoothie, 'Chimba de Smoothie', supporting Colombia's national soccer team and Balvin's philanthropic foundation.

Colombia n superstar J Balvin has made history once again, becoming one of only three Latinos and the second Colombia n to collaborate with renowned natural foods market Erewhon on a limited-edition smoothie flavor.

The smoothie, named 'Chimba de Smoothie' after a slang term from Balvin's native city of Medellín that translates to 'awesome', is a vibrant blend of yellow, blue, and red layers, representing the colors of Colombia's national soccer team. The collaboration was announced via Erewhon's Instagram, with a clip showing Balvin preparing the smoothie himself in one of their stores, starting with a red raspberry base. The final product is revealed as Balvin walks out of the store, holding the drink.

Beyond the culinary collaboration, there's a philanthropic aspect to the partnership. A portion of the sales will go to Balvin's Vibra en Alta Foundation, which supports young people in inner-city neighborhoods of Medellín





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J Balvin Erewhon Chimba De Smoothie Colombia Soccer Philanthropy Vibra En Alta Foundation

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