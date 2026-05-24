J Balvin Delivers Confident Reggaeton Set in Chicago

J Balvin headlined a sold-out concert in Chicago, showcasing his hits and acknowledging his position in the reggaeton canon as one of its global architects.

During his hour-long headlining set on Saturday night at Chicago s Grant Park , the Colombian superstar J Balvin delivered a tightly wound medley of hits that served as a reminder of his place in the reggaeton canon.

He took the stage at 9 p.m. local time in classic tan Dickies and a yellow jacket, striking a balance between laid-back and larger-than-life. The set moved with the confidence of an artist who knows exactly how much history is attached to his records. The performance was a reminder: the OGs don always have to chase the moment when they helped create it.

The Medellín stars set capped a Saturday lineup that also featured Kali Uchis, Paulo Londra, Danny Ocean, Manuel Turizo and more. Sueños continues Sunday with performances by Ryan Castro, Yandel, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Fuerza Regida and more





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J Balvin Reggaeton Chicago Grant Park Sueños Music Festival Mental Health Awareness Immigrant Rights Flex Rock-Star Bravado Greatest-Hits Run Confidence Sentiment

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